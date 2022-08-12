Santos announces Soteldo and Renan Lodi in City’s sights

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Santos, who announced the return of Venezuelan striker Yeferson Soteldo, who was in Tigres (MEX). The 25-year-old arrives on loan.

Flamengo presented the Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela, 29, who is registered in the Daily Newsletter (BID) and will be able to make his debut against Athletico.

In Europe, Manchester City are eyeing Atletico Madrid’s left-back Renan Lodi for the vacancy left by Oleksandr Zinchenko. Meanwhile, Tottenham have entered the fray for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

Meanwhile, Neymar and Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain monitor Inter Milan’s Slovakian Milan Skriniar.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Soteldo is back

Santos announced today the return of Venezuelan Soteldo. The 25-year-old Venezuelan attacking midfielder was at Tigres (MEX) and was loaned to Alvinegro for a season. The Mexicans agreed to the loan because they exceeded the limit on foreigners.

Santos, who made room on the payroll with the departures of Léo Baptistão, Ricardo Goulart, Emiliano Velázquez and Willian Maranhão, accepted to honor the Venezuelan’s high salaries.

wore the shirt

Varela is officially presented at Ninho do Urubu Image: Bruno Braz/UOL

Flamengo introduced the Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela, 29, who is looking for a place among Dorival Jr’s holders for the chance to go to the Qatar World Cup at the end of this year.

The Uruguayan, who was at Dynamo Kiev, used the FIFA clause to suspend his contract with the Russian club and agree to a loan until May 2023.

Varela is already registered in the Daily Newsletter (BID) and can debut this Sunday, at Maracanã, against Athletico, for the Brazilian Championship.

Lodi in the City?

The Brazilian Renan Lodi can leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester City. With the departure of Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s team is targeting the full-back. The information is from the English newspaper The Telegraph.

Lodi is the third name rated by City after Zinchenko’s departure. The main objective was the signing of the Spaniard Marc Cucurella, who agreed with Chelsea. Subsequently, the UK press indicated that the club had started the search for Raphael Guerreiro, from Borussia Dortmund, also without success. The ball of the moment is Renan Lodi.

Dispute for Depay

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay celebrates goal over Celta de Vigo in Espanyol Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Tottenham have entered the dispute with Juventus for the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona. According to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabio Paratici, manager of the English team, contacted the Catalans to understand the athlete’s situation.

The player, however, is not a priority for Tottenham, especially after the arrival of Brazilian Richarlison. Spurs were also interested in signing Depay in the January transfer window, but to no avail.

Last season, Depay scored 13 goals with the Blaugrana shirt and ended the campaign as the team’s top scorer.

Do you go or stay?

Chelsea want to “give back” at Barcelona, ​​and try to sign striker Aubameyang. The coach Xavi Hernádez, however, barred the negotiation of his player.

According to the Spanish newspaper As, the commander demanded that Aubameyang remain, even with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. The Blaugrana coaching staff considers the former Arsenal player a key player in the squad. The veteran is seen as a perfect alternative when the Pole cannot play.

And PSG…

The Slovakian Skriniar, defender of Inter Milan, has entered the radar of clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City Image: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain want to strengthen their defensive system, and the ball of the moment is defender Skriniar, from Inter Milan. According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, however, the Italians will play hard.

One of the main reasons that made PSG interested in Simakan was the fact that he is young (22 years old) and with great potential for evolution. In addition, the French player is used to playing with a three-backs scheme, similar to what Christophe Galtier wants to implement in his time at the French club.

On the other hand, Leandro Paredes may be close to Juventus. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady has reached a personal agreement with the midfielder and is awaiting the progress of negotiations with the French club for an agreement.