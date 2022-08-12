Santos president sees arena ‘in progress’, says WTorre redoes the work and awaits approvals still in 2022

WTorre must present the new project for the construction of Arena do Santos by September, and the club expects to complete internal approvals in the coming months.

O saints has commemorated the internal management advances under the command of President Andres Rueda. The club presented the news at CT Rei Pelé during the morning of last Thursday (11).

Among the topics, the modernization in the conduction of internal processes in football that encompass all categories, from the professional team to the under-7 futsal, in addition to advances in the health and performance department, led by coordinator Charles Costa, with investment approaching R$ 2 million in the sectorin equipment and professionals.

An old dream of Andres Rueda, the construction of the new Vila Belmiro was also on the agenda in the chat with journalists. According to the leader, the expectation is that the internal stages of approval will advance in the coming months under the command of the commission created in the Deliberative Council.

“The sand is on. There is a commission created together with the Deliberative Council and they are taking it with WTorre”, said Rueda, detailing how the project had to be adjusted by the construction company due to the increase in the initial numbers.

the sand for 30 thousand people was budgeted in BRL 250 million at the beginning of conversations, but has seen prices for essential items soar recently, which has led to the amount BRL 400 million.

“WTorre is redesigning together with the architects. It is expected that by September they will make a presentation. If you go through the entire process with the Council and the assembly, it’s time to go out raising money to see if next year we start. That’s the plan.”

If the process goes ahead with the approval of the body’s members, there will also be a shareholders’ meeting to approve the works. There is an expectation that fundraising by the club can start in the first months of 2023.

“According to the schedule, the idea of ​​the work team is, in December, to start selling spaces, captive chairs. To do this, I don’t give up the shareholders’ meeting. It is a change that will commit the club for 30 years. It has to be endorsed by what members want”, concluded the president, highlighting the period for which WTorre will be responsible for managing the stadium.