SBT’s option for showing Palmeiras in Libertadores should make Botafogo x Flamengo for the Brasileirão change the date

The classic between Botafogo and Flamengoscheduled for August 27, at 7pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 24th round of the Brazilian championship, you can change the date and move to the next day, the 28th, a Sunday. And the explanation has to do with the Liberatorsas journalist Victor Canedo wrote on Twitter.

Holder of broadcasting rights on open TV, the SBT has already decided that it will show the confrontation of the palm trees for the semifinals of the Conmebol competition. Thus, Verdão would have to play on Tuesday, the 30/8. But the club from São Paulo visits the Fluminenseat Maracanã, on the 28th, at 11 am, for Série A.

For the Palmeiras game against the winner of the duel between Athletico-PR and Estudiantes to take place on the 30th, the match against Fluminense would have to be brought forward to the 27th due to the minimum interval required.

With Fluminense x Palmeiras happening on the 27th at Maracanã, the Military Police of Rio certainly wouldn’t allow Botafogo x Flamengo, at Nilton Santos Stadium, happening on the same day. Thus, the classic should be transferred to the 28th.

By way of information, the game scheduled to be shown on Globo for Rio de Janeiro on the 28th is Bahia vs Vasco, in Salvador, for Série B.