Scarpa uses a headset in the locker room and explodes after Palmeiras penalties

Gustavo Scarpa managed to join the more than 40 thousand people present at Allianz Parque in Palmeiras’ heroic classification game for the Libertadores semifinal, after beating Atlético-MG 6-5 on penalties, yesterday (10).

Expelled in the second half of the match, the midfielder followed the dispute on a television in the dressing room of Verdão, with headphones (probably to avoid knowing in advance what would happen), and lived moments of fan.

One day after securing the spot, Palmeiras released images of Scarpa during the apprehension of the penalty kick. Dressed in the club’s tracksuit, the player shouted, supported, sang and even showed Weverton the way to defend.

When Murilo converted the decisive penalty, Scarpa exploded and left screaming until he returned to the Allianz Parque lawn to celebrate the classification. In addition to him, Palmeiras also had Danilo sent off in the first half, but managed to hold Atlético-MG with two less to advance to the semifinals.

Watch:

Palmeiras awaits the winner of the tie between Estudiantes-ARG and Athletico-PR to find out who they face in the semi. The duel between Argentines and Brazilians takes place today (11), at 21:30, in La Plata. The first leg, in Curitiba, ended in a 0-0 tie. On the other side of the bracket, Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield-ARG dispute the other spot in the final.