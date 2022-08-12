second season of the series premieres on Globoplay on August 25; episodes will be weekly

The wait is over! The 2nd season of the Original Globoplay series ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ has a date set. On August 25, actors Marcello Melo Jr and Erika Januza will continue the stories of the brothers Mikhael and Sarah Afonso, promoting a real turnaround in the characters’ lives, sharing scenes that promise a lot of action, adventure and sensitivity. In total, the series will have ten episodes, being published two a week for five Thursdays.

The new season of Renegade Archangel follows Mikhael’s return to Brazil, after great experiences as part of a multinational paramilitary group with missions across the African continent. “The character returns to the screens more independent and firm, crazy for justice, but, at the same time, lonely and more sensitive”, explains actor Marcello Melo Jr, remembering his preparation for this new season.

“This version of Mikhael required me to have individual tactical preparation, which is quite different from the first one, which was more focused on the collective. There are several new stories, many new characters”, says Marcello.

“Sarah Comes Stronger Than Ever”

As the main difference between the two seasons, the creator of the series, José Júnior, highlights the evolution of the character lived by Marcello. According to him, Mikhael is a being in transmutation in an intense internal process of change. “The coexistence with the journalist Ronaldo Leitão (Álamo Facó), owner of a humanist position’, triggers a conscience in Mikhael”, explains Júnior.

The process of great transformation also involves Sarah Afonso, sister of the protagonist of the series. In the first season, she loses her husband Rafael (Alex Nader), who was part of the Archangel team alongside Mikhael and, since then, has struggled daily to raise his son. “She changes her life and chooses to follow in the footsteps of her brother and father, joining the military. Sarah comes stronger than ever and lives intense scenes and many emotions”, celebrates Erika Januza.

The new season also features names such as Rita Guedes, Leonardo Brício, Cris Vianna, Wilson Rabelo, Rodrigo França and Flávio Bauraqui in the cast, in addition to the special appearances of Zezé Motta, Léa Garcia, Ludmilla, Bruno Mazzeo, Aline Ramos and Jimmy London.