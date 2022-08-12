see how the game went

Athletico-PR made history and is in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. In a match held tonight (11), in La Plata (ARG), the Brazilian team overcame Estudiantes 1-0 in the final minutes and, on top of that, secured the next stage of the tournament, since, in the first leg, the clubs drew goalless.

Vitor Roque, only 17 years old, entered the second half and became the hero of the match. He was responsible for changing, in stoppage time, the score of the match – marked by a disallowed goal from the home team and the tense atmosphere involving the players.

Now, the people of Paraná, coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari, face Palmeiras in the fight for a spot in the final of the continental tournament. Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield make the other semifinal. It will be a kind of meeting between Creator and Creature, since Felipão has a strong influence on Abel Ferreira, Alviverde coach, in addition to having commanded the São Paulo club in the title of the first conquest of América do Verdão, in 1999.

The first clash between the Brazilian clubs will be on the 30th of this month, in Curitiba, while the return will take place on September 6, at Allianz Parque.

Athletico de Felipão’s current campaign is the club’s best in the tournament since 2005, when it played in the final against São Paulo. The coach, by the way, will make his sixth Libertadores semifinal

Who did well: Vitor Roque

At the age of 17, the young striker replaced Canobbio at the start of the second half and, in stoppage time, sent a header deep into Andújar’s goal.

Who was bad: Canobbio

Disappeared from the duel, the Uruguayan striker failed, in the few times he touched the ball, to show effectiveness. Canobbio left the field at the beginning of the 2nd half and gave way to hero Vitor Roque.

In my house, I’m in charge!

Khellven, from Athletico, tries to clear the ball in the match against Estudiantes Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

With a full stadium, the hosts started the match pressing. At 5 minutes, Godoy was triggered by the right and crossed to the middle of the area. Castro managed to dodge, but missed the target.

Shortly after, another scare: Piatti was fouled and, in the kick, Morel almost headed into Bento’s nets — Pedro Henrique removed the danger before the rival defender arrived.

Athletico’s response, although timid, came in the 15th minute. Fernandinho lined up and was fouled on the right wing. In the kick, Khellven hit straight and forced Andújar to palm.

Hot climate

Amid pressure from the Argentines, the confrontation took on the shape of Brazil vs Argentina within Jorge Luis Hirschi.

In a three-minute break, defender Pedro Henrique almost went from heaven to hell in the match. First, he fouled Rodríguez and received a yellow card from referee Andrés Matonte.

Piatti pushes Pedro Henrique in Estudiantes x Athletico, Libertadores quarterfinal game Image: Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Soon after, the player, when trying to cut an offensive move by Estudiantes, hit Piatti already on the sideline. The attacking midfielder stopped at the walls of the stands with shock.

Immediately, the athletes of the home club went up to Pedro Henrique and pressured the referee for the second yellow card by the defender. The judge, however, opted for a verbal warning to the Brazilian.

Before the break, Leandro Díaz was also cautioned with the yellow card. Fernandinho, on the other hand, narrowly missed the third card of the match after soloing an opponent.

With the ball rolling, Estudiantes reached Bento’s goal with danger on at least two occasions: first with Rogel, who took a rebound inside the area and sent it out, and then with Morel, who took advantage of a deflection and forced the rival goalkeeper to make a beautiful defense.

Athletico rehearses blitz

The Brazilian team had its first great chance to score in the 5th minute of the final stage. Cuello took off from the defending field, went through three and activated Canobbio.

The attacker, already on the right wing, cut to the middle and hit with his left leg, but the ball deflected and went out in a corner. In the charge, Cuello himself took advantage of the hit and tried to cover. The ball skimmed the crossbar of Andújar.

At 10′, in a new counterattack, it was Fernandinho’s turn to reach Canobbio, who was unable to complete the cross. That’s when Felipão put Vitor Roque and Rômulo in the places of Canobbio and Pablo, respectively.

Pressure returns, and Estudiantes has a goal disallowed

After the attempt to neutralize the game, Athletico was cornered again and saw its net swing – in a bid entitled to controversy involving the use of VAR.

In a corner taken by Zuqui, defender Rogel went up alone and hit the post. The ball returned to Lollo’s feet, who pushed it towards the goal.

The controversy over the annulment of the goal occurred because Morel, another defender of the Argentine team, was between Lollo and the goal defended by Bento at the time of the kick. Andrés Cunha, responsible for VAR, called Matonte to analyze the move. The field judge invalidated the move and, after Argentine revolt, gave goalkeeper Andújar a yellow card.

Estudiantes players celebrate Lollo’s goal; bid was invalidated by refereeing Image: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Hurricane holds on until the end and makes history

The final minutes of the duel followed with intense pressure from Estudiantes over Athletico, which closed with the objective of taking the dispute to penalties.

The ex-Corinthian Boselli — who came in for Godoy —, Rollheiser and Morel had good chances to move the marker. When they hit the target, however, they stopped at Bento.

In the 45th minute, Mauro Méndez, who replaced Leandro Díaz, missed the home team’s clearest scoring opportunity within 90 minutes.

He received a throw in the back of Athletico’s defense and came face to face with the Brazilian goalkeeper. The striker hit out – to the relief of the fans of the Paraná team.

The improbable happened already in the 50 minutes. Vitor Roque, in a cross by Vitinho on the left, infiltrated the defenders.

In a heroic way, the youngster got ahead of goalkeeper Andújar and, with his head, scored the goal that decreed the Hurricane in the next phase: 1 to 0.

Vitor Roque scored for Athletico against Estudiantes in Libertadores Image: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

DATASHEET

STUDENTS 0x1 ATHLETIC

Competition: Copa Libertadores, quarterfinal round

Date and time: August 11, 2022 (Thursday), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Jorge Luis Hirschi, in La Plata (Argentina)

Hour: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Andres Matonte (URU)

Assistants: Martin Soppi (URU) and Nicolas Taran (URU)

Video Referee (VAR): Andrés Cunha (URU)

Yellow cards: Pedro Henrique (ATH), Leandro Díaz (EST), Pablo (ATH), Andújar (EST), Zuqui (EST), Godoy (EST), Canobbio (ATH) and Alex Santana (ATH)

Goal: Vitor Roque (CAM), 50 minutes into the second half

STUDENTS : andújar; leo Godoy (Boselli), rogel, morel, lol and But; Zuqui, Rodriguez (Peace), Castro and Pablo Piatti (Rollheiser); Leandro Diaz (Mauro Mendez). Coach: Ricardo Zielinski

ATHLETIC: Benedict; KhelvenPedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Erick) and Alex Santana (Terans); Cuello (Vitinho), Canobbio (Vitor Roque) and Pablo (Romulo). Coach: Luiz Felipe scolari