See photos of the ‘Sturgeon Supermoon’, the last of the year | Science

This Thursday (11th), the last supermoon of 2022 can be seen in the sky . Supermoon is a term that is not used much by astronomers, but in practice it means that the Moon will appear larger and brighter than usual since it will be close to your perigee the closest point to Earth during its orbit.

Full moon seen over a bell tower in the city of Cambrai, France, on Thursday, August 11, 2022. — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Supermoon rises behind "The Victor" monument in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday, August 11, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Supermoon rises over Istanbul, Turkey — Photo: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

View of the full moon in August, known as the "full moon of the sturgeon", from Porto Alegre, this Thursday, August 11, 2022. — Photo: EVANDRO LEAL/ENQUADRAR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Supermoon rises in the sky over Lisbon, Portugal — Photo: AP Photo/Armando Franca

Supermoon appears behind "The Shard" building in London. — Photo: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

This August supermoon is known as “sturgeon supermoon”. The name is related to the time when the fish is found in large numbers in the Great Lakes of North America, an immense set of freshwater lakes between Canada and the United States.

This is the third time we have a supermoon in 2022, according to NASA, the US space agency. The first was the Strawberry Supermoon in June and the second was the ‘Deer Supermoon’ in July.

NASA explains that for the approach of our natural satellite to be considered a supermoon, a new moon or a full moon must be above the limit of 90% of the perigee.

“Since we can’t see super new moons (except when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and causes an eclipse), what catches the public’s attention is the super full moons, as they are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year,” says the statement. agency.

To see the supermoon, you don’t need to use any special equipment. It is enough that the weather conditions are favorable, without clouds. A suggestion is to look at the sky right after the moon rises, a time that varies depending on your region and time zone.

The term “supermoon” appeared in 1979 and is not what we would call an “astronomical concept”. It is used outside academia to refer to the union of the perigee and the full moon.. It is not a rare situation to appreciate, but it is an excellent opportunity for anyone who wants to start observing the sky.

People sit on top of an old train car at night as they watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near the Israel-Egypt border in Ezuz, southern Israel, on Wednesday (12) — Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Perseids: meteor shower

In that same week of the Sturgeon Supermoon, the Perseid meteor shower, which takes place every year, will reach its peak on the 12th and 13th of August.

According to NASA, observers in the northern hemisphere will be able to see the phenomenon, which usually results in 50 to 100 “shooting stars” (meteors) per hour at its peak. This year, however, precisely because of the Moon, the meteor shower will have its intensity reduced, with the expectation of a maximum of 20 each hour.

This is because the brightness of the full moon, which runs until next Saturday (13), will overshadow the vision of spectators.

In the southern hemisphere, which includes Brazil, Perseidas will be better visible in cities in the North and Northeast of the country.