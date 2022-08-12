See the qualifiers for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores

The Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana met today (11) their respective semifinalists, five of them Brazilian. Flamengo, Vélez, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR are still alive in the fight for the Liberta title. Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Independiente del Valle and Melgar compete for Sula.

The first to guarantee the spot for the main continental competition was Flamengo, who beat Corinthians 1-0, yesterday, at Maracanã (RJ), and at Neo Química Arena, last Tuesday (2), 2-0. 0. Rubro-Negro will face Vélez (ARG), who eliminated Talleres in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Palmeiras beat Atlético-MG on penalties – after a goalless draw in regulation time – at Allianz Parque and is still alive in the fight for the fourth championship. In the first leg, the São Paulo duel ended 2-2.

The last place went to Athletico, who scored in stoppage time with Vitor Roque, beat Estudiantes in La Plata 1-0 and confirmed Brazilian sovereignty in Liberta.

For the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético-GO eliminated Luis Suárez’s Nacional (URU) with two wins, 1-0 and 3-0, and will face São Paulo in the semis. Rogério Ceni’s team managed to qualify on penalties after a 1-0 triumph over Ceará at Morumbi and a 2-1 defeat at Castelão.

On the other hand, Independiente del Valle beat Deportivo Táchira 1-0 and 4-1 and will face Melgar, who eliminated Internacional on penalties after two 0-0 draws.

The Libertadores and Sudamericana semifinals are scheduled to take place between August 30 and September 8, in home and away matches.

Watch the Copa Libertadores matches:

Velez vs Flamengo

Athletico PR vs Palmeiras

Watch the South American clashes: