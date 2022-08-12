See the qualifiers for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores

Abhishek Pratap
Sports
2022-08-12

The Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana met today (11) their respective semifinalists, five of them Brazilian. Flamengo, Vélez, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR are still alive in the fight for the Liberta title. Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Independiente del Valle and Melgar compete for Sula.

The first to guarantee the spot for the main continental competition was Flamengo, who beat Corinthians 1-0, yesterday, at Maracanã (RJ), and at Neo Química Arena, last Tuesday (2), 2-0. 0. Rubro-Negro will face Vélez (ARG), who eliminated Talleres in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Palmeiras beat Atlético-MG on penalties – after a goalless draw in regulation time – at Allianz Parque and is still alive in the fight for the fourth championship. In the first leg, the São Paulo duel ended 2-2.

The last place went to Athletico, who scored in stoppage time with Vitor Roque, beat Estudiantes in La Plata 1-0 and confirmed Brazilian sovereignty in Liberta.

For the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético-GO eliminated Luis Suárez’s Nacional (URU) with two wins, 1-0 and 3-0, and will face São Paulo in the semis. Rogério Ceni’s team managed to qualify on penalties after a 1-0 triumph over Ceará at Morumbi and a 2-1 defeat at Castelão.

On the other hand, Independiente del Valle beat Deportivo Táchira 1-0 and 4-1 and will face Melgar, who eliminated Internacional on penalties after two 0-0 draws.

The Libertadores and Sudamericana semifinals are scheduled to take place between August 30 and September 8, in home and away matches.

Watch the Copa Libertadores matches:

  • Velez vs Flamengo
  • Athletico PR vs Palmeiras

Watch the South American clashes:

  • Atletico GO vs Sao Paulo
  • Indian del Valle x Melgar

