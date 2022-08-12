See the repercussion of acts for democracy in Brazil in international press vehicles | World

Newspapers from the United Kingdom, Argentina and France and news agencies published reports about the event this Thursday (11) in São Paulo, which brought together jurists, artists, businessmen and social movements to demand respect for the electoral system in Brazil.

At the act, a manifesto entitled “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” was read. The document was organized by former students of the USP Law School and has more than 930,000 signatories.

See below how some of the newspapers reported the event in São Paulo.

United Kingdom – ‘The Guardian’

2 of 6 Reproduction of the ‘Guardian’ report on a letter in favor of democracy, on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Guardian Reproduction of the ‘Guardian’ report on a letter in favor of democracy, on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Guardian

The newspaper said the letter received support from important people in business, political, scientific and artistic sectors, and was published after President Jair Bolsonaro escalated his attacks on the voting system and people were called to protest in the street one last time. time before the elections on 2 October.

3 of 6 Reproduction of the AP text published by the ‘Washington Post’ about the act in defense of democracy, on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Washington Post Reproduction of the AP text published by the ‘Washignton Post’ about the act in defense of democracy, on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / Washington Post

The “Washington Post” reproduced a text from the Associated Press agency.

The report cites the 1977 act that inspired this Thursday’s events: “The masses went to the University of São Paulo law school to hear a reading of ‘A Letter to Brazilians”, a manifesto that called for the return of of the rule of law. This Thursday, they heard statements in defense of democracy and the country’s electoral system, which President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly attacked in his defense of his re-election.”

France – ‘Les Temps’ and ‘Le Figaro’

4 of 6 Reproduction of ‘Les Temps’ about act in São Paulo on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Les Temps Reproduction of ‘Les Temps’ about an act in São Paulo on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Les Temps

The French newspaper ‘Les Temps’ also recalls that there are two months left for the vote, and states that Jair Bolsonaro can contest the results of the polls – the letter, says the text, asks for respect for the electoral process.

5 of 6 Image from ‘Le Figaro’ report on a demonstration in São Paulo on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Le Figaro Image of the report by ‘Le Figaro’ about a demonstration in São Paulo on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Le Figaro

In “Le Figaro”, it is stated that Bolsonaro “received a serious warning” because he “continues to attack the electoral system”.

“For the first time, civil society and employers took a stand in defense of Brazilian democracy in a ‘moment of immense danger’ for the institutions of the largest country in Latin America”, says the text.

Le Figaro recalls that electronic voting machines have been around for 25 years and states that allegations of fraud on the part of the president, which have never been proven, may just be a pretext to prepare the ground for not recognizing the results in case of defeat, as the Donald Trump supporters attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

6 of 6 Image of the report by ‘El País’, from Spain, of an act at the Faculty of Law of São Paulo, on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/El País Image of the report of ‘El País’, from Spain, of an act at the Faculty of Law of São Paulo, on August 11, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/El País

“El País” claims that the event was organized “by the prestigious Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo”, and, citing the letter, says that the country is going through a moment of great danger for democratic normality.

The report in the Spanish newspaper says that the letter asks Brazilians to stay alert to defend democracy and respect for the results of the elections.