selection for the next installments continues

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare confirmed that the first two installments of the truck driver assistance were deposited to 190,861 autonomous carriers on 9 August. The number represents only a small percentage of the approximately 870 thousand registered.

The selection of those approved is based on the RNTR-C (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) of ANTT (National Agency for Road Cargo Transport) until May 31, 2022. In addition to being registered as a TAC (Autonomous Cargo Carrier) ), the professional must have a valid CNH and CPF.

But not only that. The government released the first installments only for professionals who registered transport operation this yeara decision that generated several criticisms from members of the category.

I didn’t receive it, what to do?

Truck drivers active in the RNTR-C who do not have operations registered in 2022 can regularize their situation to receive the aid. The self-declaration must be made between August 15th and 29th, on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card application.

Those who settle within the deadline will have access to the first two installments on September 6th. Those who leave it for later can receive the next quotas, but not the retroactive values.

Truck driver assistance schedule

Check the payment dates for the aid for self-employed transporters: