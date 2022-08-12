Seminar on Financing Primary Health Care in the SUS

Conasems, in partnership with the World Bank, will promote on the 23 August 2022, from 9 am to 5:30 pm, at PAHO/WHOin Brasilia, the seminar Financing of Primary Health Care in the Unified Health System. The event will discuss the reforms implemented by the Previne Brasil Program and the advances and challenges for the implementation of the PHC program and financing in the coming years.

The event is in person, but will also feature a live broadcast, which will be held on Conasems YouTube channel.

The Seminar will count on the participation of specialists in economics and public health such as Professor of Global Health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Kara Hanson; O Senior Economist at the World Bank, Edson C. Araújo; Global Access CEO Maureen Lewis and Head of Health Financing and Governance at the WHO East Asia Country Office.

The Seminar Financing of Primary Health Care in the Unified Health System will discuss the recommendations of the Global Lancet Commission on Financing Primary Health Carein light of recent trends in PHC funding in Brazil, as well as the evolution of PHC funding from the SUS, and what are the lessons for Brazil and other countries to strengthen their health systems around the provision of PHC services.

In addition to the five debate sessions throughout the day, the event will also release the publications “Research Report – SUS Budget and Financial Management” and “SUS Financing from a Municipal Perspective: Conasems Contributions to the Debate”. The two documents were prepared by Conasems with the support of partner institutions and can be freely consulted digitally.

Research Report – SUS Budget and Financial Management

It aims to present the first results of the research partnership between CONASEMS and a group of researchers from the São Paulo School of Business Administration of Fundação Getúlio Vargas, the University of California (Davis) and the London School of Economics.

The research was supported by the UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and preliminary results were presented at the IFS-UCL-LSE/STICERD Development Economics Work-In-Progres Seminar.

SUS financing from a municipal perspective: Conasems contributions to the debate

The Brazilian Federal Constitution of 1988 innovated in terms of the institutional stature of health as a fundamental right of universal and equal access, which corresponds to a state duty to provide through a single system, financed by the Social Security Budget. Thus, in Brazil, health is conceived as a right for all and a duty of the State, which must guarantee it through social and economic policies aimed at reducing the risk of diseases and other aggravations.

It is in this context that the publication appears with the objective of tracing an overview of SUS financing, notably from the municipal perspective, registering inherent challenges, and pointing out recommendations to enable the sustainability of the system, optimizing the use of resources and effectiveness of expenditures.

Service:

Seminar Financing of Primary Health Care in the Unified Health System

– Date: August 23, 2022

– Hour: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (Brasilia time)

– Place: PAHO / Brasília – DF/ Brazil

Check out the full event schedule:

09:00 – 09:30: Opening

O Socorro Gross Galiano, Representative of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Brazil

O Daniel Meirelles Fernandes Pereira, Executive Secretary Ministry of Health (ES/MS)

O Nésio Fernandes de Medeiros Junior, President of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) Secretary of State for Health of Espírito Santo

O Wilames Freire Bezerra, President of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) Municipal Health Secretary Pacatuba – Ceará

O Michele Gragnolati, Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Global Practice on Health, Nutrition and Population, world Bank

09:30 – 10:30: Financing and PHC management models around the world

O Valeria de Oliveira Cruz, Health Financing and Governance, WHO South-East Asia Regional Office, Delhi, India

O Maureen Lewis, CEO Aceso Global

O Mauro Guimaraes, Executive Secretary of CONASEMS

– table coordinator

10:30 – 12:00: Global Lancet Commission recommendations for PHC funding

O Kara Hanson, Professor of Global Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Chair of the Lancet Global Health Commission on Financing Primary Health Care

– Presentation of the Report of the Lancet Commission on APS Financing

O Edson C. Araújo, Senior Economist, World Bank

– Comments

O Hisham Mohamad Hamida, Financial Director – Conasems, Municipal Health Secretary of Pirenópolis – Goiás

– table coordinator

12:00 – 14:00: lunch break

14:00 – 14:45: APS/SUS – Financing, Programa Previne Brasil and Lancet recommendations

O Hisham Mohamad Hamida, Financial Director – Conasems, Municipal Health Secretary of Pirenópolis, Goiás

– Presentation Overview of PHC Financing in Brazil

O Roberto Tapia HidalgoCoordinator of the Human Capacities Technical Unit of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Brazil

– Chair Coordinator

14:45 – 15:30: The Implementation of the Prevent Brazil Program

O Edson C. Araújo, Senior Economist, World Bank

– Presentation “An Analysis of the Implementation of the Previne Brasil Program”

O Cristiane Martins PantaleãoVice-President – ​​Conasems, Municipal Health Secretary of Ivaiporã – Paraná

– Coordination of the table

15:30 – 16:00: Coffee break

16:00 – 17:00: Comments (15 min each)

O Raphael Câmara Medeiros Parente, Secretary of Primary Health Care – Ministry of Health (SAPS/MS)

O Natalia Nunes, Economist at the Economic Research Institute Foundation (FIPE) and Researcher at the Global Group on Economics and Health Economics at the University of York, England.

O Carmen Cecília de Campos Lavras, Coordinator of the Health Systems Studies Program, at the Public Policy Center at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp)

O Mauro Guimarães, Executive Secretary of CONASEMS

– Coordination of the table

17:00 – 17:30: Closing

O Socorro Gross Galiano, Representative of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Brazil

O Charles Cezar Tocantins de Souza, Vice President Conasems, Municipal Health Secretary of Abaetetuba- Pará

O Edson C. Araújo, Senior Economist at the World Bank