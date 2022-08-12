Sidney Magal says that fan invaded dressing room, gave ‘thigh lock’ and masturbated with his leg

In an interview with the podcast, the 72-year-old singer gave details about the episode, saying that his wife was there when the fan arrived.

The singer Sidney Magal72, recalled an episode starring a fan who invaded his dressing room and masturbated with your leg before a show. The revelation was made by the singer in an interview with the podcast “limited intelligence“, presented by Rogério Vilela. According to Magal, a fan invaded his dressing room and masturbated in front of the singer and his wife, Magali West. “When I opened the door, this girl came running in, screaming, she braided both legs on my thigh – she gave me a ‘thigh brace’ -, she dug her nails into my back, literally grabbed me and started making movements and moans, really rolling her eyes”, said Magal, who continued: “My wife, who has always been witty, turned around and said: ‘let her enjoy it, she faints! It’s the only way for her to lose her strength.’ And that’s exactly what happened.” Also according to Magal, the same fan tried to approach him a few weeks later on leaving Globo studios, where he was to record a participation in a program. “I had to go to the airport so as not to miss a very important flight. I left the television, got in the car running and the woman came screaming from there. When my wife saw it, she put her hand on her chest and said: ‘sorry, but today I can’t enjoy it, he’s late’”, revealed the star.