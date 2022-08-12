Simaria poses with her children and vents: “she said it all”

Simaria poses next to the two and sends an indirect: “it is in the details that life reveals itself”

The singer simaria, duo of Simone, celebrated last weekend the birthday of his eldest daughter. The artist delighted her followers by sharing a moment of the party with her two children. The famous is a proud mother of two beautiful children. The eldest, Giovanna, just turned 10 years old and won a lovely party. The youngest, Pawel, is only seven years old.

Last June, the country girl decided to step away from the stage to take care of her health. Since then, the youngest daughter of the Mendes family has followed the duo’s commitments and concert schedule.

Earlier this week, the artist found herself in the midst of rumors on the internet of a possible passion she has for her brother-in-law, the businessman Kaka Diniz. According to the website “News on TV”, simaria would have fallen in love with her sister’s husband, which caused a crisis between them.

This Monday (08), Kaká used his social networks and made a big rant about having been the target of the decision of his wife’s sister to leave the stage. At the time, he even declared that: “the truth can be proven, but the lie can never”, commented the businessman when questioned by a fan.

Already simaria also used his official profile to share a very cryptic message about life. In the caption, the artist shot: “It is in the details that life reveals itself”. The publication was made a day after her husband and sister, Simone, spoke about the rumors published by the press.

In another record, the countrywoman shared a photo with a very intriguing phrase from a profile on social networks. “I stopped with this ‘one hand washes the other’ story, when it’s my turn, there’s never any water”. Without saying anything in the caption, the publication left netizens with the flea behind their ear!

However, many fans of the singer sent several messages of support to her. “That’s it! You go much further. Wonderful,” wrote one user. Another follower stated: “You knew words my dear. Said everything”. And yet a third shot: “Vish indirect?”.

