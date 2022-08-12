Singer has reaction after bee sting; how do you know if you are allergic? – 08/11/2022

Irish singer Brian McFadden, 42, surprised fans on social media by appearing virtually unrecognizable after an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

The artist, who was part of the boyband Westlife in the 1990s, shared a video on Instagram in which he appears with his face deformed, especially in the region of his mouth, and joked when explaining what happened: “I was stung by a bee and I had a reaction allergic! Now I have this look… Botox and free fillers!”

Also on Instagram, the singer published a sequence of photos with the evolution of the swelling. “The timeline from sting to reaction… Still growing,” he wrote in the caption.

How to recognize that you are allergic?

The only way for someone to find out if they are allergic to insects or not is if they are a victim of them, as tests are only applied to those who have already suffered some kind of reaction. “To make the diagnosis, the doctor, in addition to investigating the history of symptoms, can ask for a skin test and complementary blood tests”, says infectious disease specialist Edimilson Migowski, an infectious disease specialist at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

Singer scares fans by appearing with a deformed face Image: Disclosure

The first experiment seeks to prove whether the skin in contact with material injected by the insect is really sensitive to it, while the second shows the levels of a protein produced by the body in contact with allergens.

If the result is positive, one can try the use of vaccines with allergens, in the hope of making the organism immune to the effects of stings and bites. However, it is up to the doctor to make the decision, mainly because there are risks to the patient at the time of application.

In cases of severe and immediate allergic reaction, with risk of anaphylaxis, the person, as already mentioned, needs to be urgently taken to the hospital to receive care.

What happens in the body?

Having an allergic reaction to an insect sting or bite (ant, wasp, bee) does not indicate fragility of the immune system. On the contrary, it reveals that the organism is trying to valiantly defend itself against invaders that have been inoculated through the skin, such as saliva, poison, anticoagulants and other foreign and harmful agents. This response varies from person to person, regardless of age, and can be mild, moderate, or severe.

In common, bees and wasps attack in flocks, especially when they are threatened. When the insect attacks, human cells called mast cells produce antibodies to fight the toxins. When they find them, both stick together and the mast cells, when they are broken in the confrontation, end up releasing histamine, a substance that increases blood circulation and triggers itching, redness and swelling. If this reaction is local and small, so be it.

The problem is when it induces a hypersensitivity in the whole organism to the point of putting the person’s life in danger. In seconds or minutes, you can experience a drop in blood pressure, tachycardia, swelling from head to toe, obstruction of the airways, nausea and intense sweating.

These symptoms characterize anaphylactic shock (anaphylaxis), which is fatal. “This is a condition of allergic people in crisis, but even non-allergic people, if they are stung 20, 30 times by insects, such as bees, they can have serious problems and die, due to the amount of venom injected”, warns Migowski.

* With information from a report published on 11/08/2019.