Son of Faustão leaves presenter embarrassed with question about sex during guest appearance: “How does that work?”

Faustão’s son gave a lot to talk about after his participation in the program “Faustão na Band” this Wednesday (10) by asking a question at least different, capable of embarrassing even the most relaxed presenter of Brazilian TV. João Guilherme, who is 18 years old and is co-host of the attraction, took advantage of the presence of a gynecologist in the attraction and wanted to ask a question about sex.

The boy’s curiosity caused strangeness in the audience present. “Sexual intercourse until the ninth month [de gestação] is released? How does that work?”, asked the presenter’s son to gynecologist Michele Panzan, guest of the attraction. The question generated laughter among the dancers and ended up making Fausto Silva ashamed. However, the specialist endorsed the subject raised by João Guilherme.

“That’s right, that’s right! You have to know that, of course! It’s important! It’s a very frequent question in the office”, temporized the specialist doctor and was willing to talk about the issue raised by the young man: “Sexual intercourse during pregnancy, normal. It won’t ‘poke’ the baby, it won’t cause any problems for the pregnant woman. It’s highly recommended sexual intercourse during pregnancy, except in cases apart”, she explained.

João Guilherme is the son of former model and journalist Luciana Cardoso, wife of the presenter and also creative director of the program “Faustão na Band”. In his debut on the Band, the presenter joined João, who received criticism for his inexperience in television. Recently, the boy caused controversy when he assumed his relationship with the model Schynaider Moura, 34 years old.