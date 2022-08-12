Sophia Abrahão says that Globo actors marry for the health plan

Sophia Abrahão on the Rafinha Bastos Podcast. Photo: Playback/Youtube

Sophia Abrahão revealed that she is terrified of thinking about having a traditional wedding. In a conversation with Rafinha Bastos, on the podcast “More than 8 Minutes”, the actress commented that she does not want to have a marriage ceremony with Sergio Malheiros, with whom she has been in a relationship for about eight years.

“I didn’t get formally married, but I’m going to be eight years old with Sergio and we’ve been living together for about seven years. And we want to get married civilly, because we want to have a child and some bureaucratic parts would be made easier. But they charge us a party , ceremony and I’m terrified of getting married,” she declared.

The global actress even told that some Globo actors get married to guarantee a benefit from the broadcaster to the partner who works in the company. “I saw a lot of people getting married through Globo’s health plan. Here’s a tip! You’re joining Globo”, she joked.

When Rafinha commented that she also does not see the fun in a wedding party and that he married his current wife to guarantee the Green Card, a permanent immigration visa, from the United States, Sophia explained why she did not want to star in such an event.

“I think it’s a face. It’s hard for people to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, because I’m a shy person. So, imagine that party, when everyone is looking at you, then, in a big party, a circle opens, you have to dance , I would be crying. I’m terrified of that”, he said. Check out:

