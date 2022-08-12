Star of the site is arrested accused of killing her boyfriend

Courtney Taylor, 25, was arrested after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Christiam Obumseli, 27, in April this year. According to authorities, she was arrested in Hawaii yesterday and charged with second-degree murder, when the crime is not premeditated.

Courtney was in Hawaii undergoing rehab for post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues related to the case, but is expected to be extradited to Florida soon, TMZ reported.

The influencer’s lawyer said he was “shocked” by the arrest and claims there is “clear evidence of self-defense”.

According to Frank Prieto, Obumseli attacked and hanged Courtney, leaving her “no choice” but to react with equal force. He further claims that Courtney is “cooperating with the police investigation” and is a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The lawyer in defense of the man denies the story told by the star of OnlyFans and reiterates that the family is devastated and wants Taylor to be arrested.

Obumseli’s relatives say Courtney stabbed her partner “brutally and senselessly” in an unprovoked attack.

The crime

On April 3, Courtney Taylor called police on Sunday afternoon, claiming that her boyfriend was injured in his luxury apartment in Miami, Florida. Obumseli, 27, had a stab wound to his shoulder.

As much as the ambulance was on its way to the hospital, Taylor’s companion couldn’t resist and died. The two had argued moments before the young man’s death. Courtney was covered in blood at the crime scene.