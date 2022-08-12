STF: Mendonça suspends Moraes cases targeting Bolsonaro – 08/12/2022 – Poder

Minister André Mendonça, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), suspended the trial of 20 appeals that would be analyzed by the court ministers from this Friday (12) in inquiries such as the fake news and the violent acts of 7 de Setembro. past.

These appeals refer to decisions that Minister Alexandre de Moraes took in these investigations. Most of them were under secrecy and were taken for evaluation by the 11 members of the court.

With the judgments, Moraes sought the support of his colleagues at the Supreme Court to assume the presidency of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) next week with more force before the Executive Branch and to inhibit attacks on institutions during the celebration of Independence.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is one of those investigated in the fake news inquiry and, therefore, usually attacks Moraes in public statements and even in a lawsuit presented to the Supreme Court, which was rejected by Minister Dias Toffoli.

Moraes was waiting for the court to endorse his individual decisions in these inquiries and to demonstrate that the offensive against fake news and attacks encouraged by Bolsonaro and his allies is not isolated, but an agenda of the majority of the Supreme Court.

But Mendonça interrupted the trials by asking for a view (more time for analysis) shortly after they started, at midnight.

The trial of the cases was scheduled to start this Friday (12) and end on the 18th. During this period, the ministers would present their votes in the court’s virtual system.

Mendonça asked to see 10 appeals that would be judged in the fake news inquiry, in eight in the inquiry into violent acts on the 7th of September last, in one on the leak of confidential PF investigation data on an attack on the TSE system in 2018 and in one that investigates whether Bolsonaro committed a crime by associating the Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS.

The minister did not just suspend the trial that assesses the attempt of a third party to join as an interested party in the investigation related to AIDS.

One of the stalled trials discussed Moraes’ determination for the Federal Police to produce a report on material collected from breaches of telematic secrecy in the investigation that investigates leakage of investigation data into the attack on the TSE.

An appeal would be analyzed in which the AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union) says that the new report is a speculative attempt by the minister to obtain evidence.

Another stalled judgment concerns the request by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to close an investigation into Bolsonaro’s speeches that linked vaccine to AIDS.

The attorney general, Augusto Aras, says that the investigation could not have been opened at the request of the Federal Senate – the investigation is a consequence of the Covid CPI.

If the STF does not decide on the filing, the Prosecutor’s Office asks that the investigation be conducted by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, rapporteur of investigations from the CPI regarding the representative, and not by Moraes, because the case would not have connection with the fake news inquiry.

Mendonça was the last minister to join the STF, last December, under Bolsonaro’s appointment.