stroke Four Simple Habits That Help Avoid ‘Silent Killer’

Nono one is risk free. Stroke is a medical emergency and the speed of action can make all the difference, determining the severity of the damage and the degree of success of the treatment. However, there are habits you can – and should – adopt to reduce it.

In an interview with the Metrópoles newspaper, doctor Daniel Abud, coordinator of the interventional neuroradiology service at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo, Brazil, points out some of them. Here they are:

1- Quit smoking

Cigarette smoke contains nicotine and carbon monoxide, which damage the circulatory system and contribute to an increased risk of stroke.

2- Control your blood pressure

High blood pressure occurs when there is an increase in pressure in the arteries, which makes the heart have to work harder to get blood to circulate through the blood vessels. In addition to being a worrying condition in its own right, its appearance can also be associated with other even more serious health problems that can even lead to death.

Low risk: 120/80 mm Hg

Average risk: 121-139/80 – 89 mm Hg

High risk: 140+/90 mm Hg

“There are some exceptions to these categories: for example, for people with diabetes, values ​​for high risk are considered when blood pressure is above 130/80”, can be read on the CUF portal. For those over 80 years of age, “systolic blood pressure [mede a força com que o coração contrai e ‘expulsa’ o sangue do seu interior] should generally be less than 150”.

3- Control your weight

Excess weight is directly related to the risk of developing diseases in the circulatory system.

4- Maintain a healthy diet

Diets rich in saturated fat and trans fat increase cholesterol levels, a fat that our body produces, essential for the performance of vital functions, and which circulates in the blood.

There are two types: HDL (the ‘good’) and LDL (the ‘bad’). The ‘good’ cholesterol is responsible for removing excess cholesterol from the blood and what is deposited in the arteries, transporting it back to the liver, where it is eliminated. The ‘bad’ cholesterol transports cholesterol from the liver to the tissues where it can be used. The problem? Often you don’t notice it until the worst happens.

The recommended values ​​for blood cholesterol are:

Total cholesterol – LDL cholesterol – HDL cholesterol – >40 mg/dl in men and >45 mg/dl in women

The Directorate-General for Health states that stroke is the leading cause of death and permanent disability in Portugal. The disease not only affects the brain, it can cause a sudden disability, by clogging (ischemic stroke) or rupture (hemorrhagic stroke) of a cerebral artery.

