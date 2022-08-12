Study on the causes of depression provokes controversy – Health

The hypothesis, which has been in force for the last few decades and which has served as a basis for a vast scientific literature, presupposes that a person who does not produce enough serotonin needs chemical support. (photo: Pexels/Reproduction)

A British study questioning the effectiveness of chemical antidepressants has provoked intense debate in the scientific community, where there is no clear consensus on the origins of the disease.

“Our study … challenges the idea behind the use of antidepressants,” psychiatrists Joanna Moncrieff and Mark Horowitz said on The Conversation website in late July, after the research was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The study addresses the issue of serotonin, an essential molecule for the transmission of emotions to the brain.

The hypothesis, which has been in force for the last few decades and which has served as a basis for a vast scientific literature, presupposes that a person who does not produce enough serotonin needs chemical support.

The new research, based on a compilation of previous publications and therefore more solid than an isolated work, concludes that the link between a serotonin deficit and the presence of depression is not determinant.

The presentation of the study by Joanna Moncrieff, a psychiatrist known for skepticism about biological explanations for depression, provoked criticism.

“Overall, I agree with the authors’ conclusions, but I do not share their inflexible certainties,” commented British psychiatrist Phil Cowen at the Science Media Center.

“No mental health professional would dare claim that a problem as complex as depression stems from a single neurotransmitter,” Cowen said.

Some critics point out that the new compilation of psychiatrists does not directly measure the level of serotonin, but the indirect presence.

Moncrieff, who is a staunch critic of the pharmaceutical industry, argues that the psychiatric community remains dominated by the serotonin theory.

“There are famous psychiatrists who are beginning to doubt the link between depression and serotonin deficiency, but no one has bothered to alert the public”, he jokes in his blog.

– Model confrontation –

For Swiss psychiatrist Michel Hofmann, the authors of the new study are a step beyond research. In questioning the link between serotonin and depression, they suggest that antidepressants should not be used.

“It’s a serious study (…) but I don’t believe it’s an article that has a short-term impact on antidepressant prescribing,” said the AFP expert.

Moncrieff explains, however, that he does not advise abruptly stopping antidepressants.

Hofmann, as well as other psychiatrists, recalls that these drugs have been shown to be effective in relieving depression, regardless of the origin of the disease.

“The mechanisms of the drugs used in the treatment of depression are usually multiple and, in most cases, we do not know precisely what makes a treatment effective”, he explains.

The serotonin debate illustrates the mystery of a complex disease, one of the most important for its impact on Western societies.

“We continue in the field of hypotheses, investigating and confronting models”, concludes Hofmann.