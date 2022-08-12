Study reinforces that leisure protects against the development of Alzheimer’s

posted on 08/11/2022 06:00



(Credit: CEUB Disclosure)

Reading, meeting friends and, above all, doing physical activities have a positive impact on reducing the risk of dementia – especially Alzheimer’s and vascular type. A study published yesterday in the journal Neurology, of the North American Academy of Neurology, reviewed 38 scientific articles involving more than 2 million people and confirmed that leisure is a protective factor against neurocognitive deterioration.

According to lead author Lin Lu of Peking University in China, although previous research has linked these activities to a variety of health benefits, the evidence on their role in preventing dementia was conflicting. However, he says that when analyzing the cognitive performance of a robust number of people who, at the beginning of the evaluated studies, did not have dementia and were followed for at least three years, it became clear that “habits such as crafting, playing sports or engaging in volunteerism were associated with a reduced risk of dementia”.

The participants informed, at the beginning of the studies, their leisure habits, in interviews or questionnaires. These activities were defined as those in which people engaged for pleasure or well-being. In addition, the researchers divided them into three categories: mental, physical, and social. In the first case, read/write were included; listening to music, playing instruments, using the computer and doing crafts. The second consisted of walking, swimming, running, cycling, gymnastics, team sports, yoga and dancing. The social part, on the other hand, referred to events that involved interaction with other individuals, such as participating in clubs, taking courses, visiting friends/relatives, going to church and volunteering.

After adjusting for risk factors such as age and education level, the scientists found that, overall, the risk of developing some form of dementia was 17% lower among leisure participants. When evaluating the types of activity, the reduction was 23% in the case of engagement in mental activities; 17% in physical, and 7% in relation to social.

“It is a very interesting study, which corroborates other existing studies and recommendations on dementia prevention”, evaluates geriatrician Otávio Castello, former president and founder of the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association, regional DF. “The results were very consistent, showing that people who dedicated themselves to the three types of leisure had a positive impact on the prevention of dementia. There is a political framework for active aging that says that people should take advantage of all opportunities for physical, social and and cultures to live in an integrated way, maintaining their autonomy and independence”, says the doctor.