‘Sturgeon Supermoon’ takes place today and is the last of the year – News

The Sturgeon Supermoon can be seen in the sky across Brazil this Thursday (11), if weather conditions are favourable. This will be the third and final supermoon of the year.

According to Rodolfo Langhi, coordinator of the Astronomy Observatory at Unesp (São Paulo State University), a supermoon happens when the Moon is in its full phase and passes through the point with the shortest distance from Earth.

“The Moon revolves around the Earth in practically a month, and it passes through two points: one farthest from Earth — called apogee — and the other closer — called perigee. closest point, then we have a Perigee Full Moon, or popularly known as a supermoon”, explains the expert.





Langhi also comments that the phenomena related to the Moon receive different names according to the culture of each country, local customs and the time of year.

According to the American almanac The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name Sturgeon Supermoon is related to August, the month in which this species of fish is found in greater numbers in the Great Lakes in North America, a group of lakes located between Canada and the United States.

To see today’s phenomenon, you don’t need any special equipment, just look at the Moon. The astronomer from Unesp advises, however, the use of binoculars or a telescope to better perceive the above-average brightness and the slightly larger size.





Regarding the best time for observation, Langhi says that the Moon can be seen at any time of the night and dawn, as it will be in the sky from sunset until it rises again. Despite this, when it is high in the sky, around midnight, it is perhaps one of the most beautiful sights.

The first supermoon of 2022 was the Strawberry Supermoon in June, and the second was the Deer Supermoon in July.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



