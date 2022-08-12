Susana Vieira is released from hospital and is already at home in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Susana Vieira is already at home. The actress was released from hospital at Copa Star, in the South Zone of Rio, in the early evening of this Thursday (11).

“She was discharged, she is now well and completely cured”, said the actress’s advisor, Dany Tavares, about the need for some extra monitoring for the sequelae that the actress was facing in the lung.

The 79-year-old actress will be able to spend her 80th birthday at home on the 23rd.

She was hospitalized because she needed medical care on August 5th to treat the sequelae of Covid – contracted on July 12th, which left the actress feeling unwell.

As she also has leukemia, the doctors admitted Susana to the ICU to better monitor the problems and drug combinations.

Despite being admitted to the intensive care unit, Susana was doing well and was just waiting for the end of the medication cycle to be safely discharged.

2 of 2 Susana Vieira: hospitalized and recovering well — Photo: GloboNews Susana Vieira: hospitalized and recovering well — Photo: GloboNews

The actress received all the doses for Covid, indicated for her age group, and went through the disease well when she contracted it.

In 2015, Susana Vieira was diagnosed with CLL – Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and has lived with the disease since then, which is chronic.

During her participation in the program Altas Horas, in 2020, she spoke about the problem and gave more details.

“The doctor said coldly: ‘You have lymphocytic leukemia’. And then I asked: ‘How many months do I have?’. Then he gave me some news, which on the one hand is good and on the other hand is not: that my leukemia is not can be operated on, it is chronic, so I have cancer as if it were a bomb inside me, but it encourages me to say that I will win, that this does not belong to me”, he said.