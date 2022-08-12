Suspected of killing Brbara Vitria was also investigated for a similar crime – Gerais

In an interview this Wednesday (10/8), delegate Fbio Werneck Neto pointed out that Paulo Srgio de Oliveira was being investigated for a crime similar to that of Brbara Vitria. (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Paulo Srgio de Oliveira, 50, was being investigated for a crime similar to that of Brbara Vitria. 10 years ago, Bianca Santos Faria was found dead with asphyxiation and rape marks, in the Palmital neighborhood, in Santa Luzia, Grande BH.

According to the Civil Police, Bianca was 11 years old in May 2012 when she went out to buy bread on a weekend and disappeared. She was found dead by her stepfather, with marks of sexual abuse and hanging, in a ditch.

During a press conference this Wednesday (10/8), the delegate Fbio Werneck Neto, who presides over the investigation into the death of Brbara Victria, said that Paulo Srgio was being investigated for the crime in Santa Luzia.

The Civil Police confirmed that Paulo Srgio was responsible for the death of the girl Brbara Vitria. DNA tests showed that the genetic material collected from the victim’s body matches the genetic profile of the suspect.

remember the case

The girl Brbara Vitria disappeared on Sunday (31/7) after going out to buy bread near her home, in Bairro Landi, in the Justinpolis Region, in Ribeiro das Neves, in Greater BH. Since then, parents have tried to find the child with messages spread across social networks.

On Tuesday morning (8/2), the girl’s body was found on a soccer field in the Pedra Branca neighborhood, in Ribeiro das Neves, in Grande BH. She was wearing an Atltico shirt, the same one that Barbara had been wearing when she disappeared, but without her underwear and with signs of violence and hanging.

Also on Monday (8/1), Brbara’s mother was taken by the police to the house of the main suspect in the crime and identified a bag of bread that would have been bought by the girl before disappearing.

The man was also confronted with security camera footage in which he would appear giving a signal to the girl, who then runs. He was heard at the police station and released.

The girl’s body was buried on Wednesday (3/8), under strong commotion and requests for justice for the child’s death.

On the same day, the suspect was found dead at an aunt’s house in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in the Northwest Region of Belo Horizonte. He would have hanged himself while his aunt left the house for a moment.