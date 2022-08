America is in shock! O athletic sealed the spot in the Libertadores semifinals. On Wednesday night, Hurricane beat Estudiantes 1-0, with a goal from Vitor Roque, at the UNO Stadium, in La Plata, Argentina. In the first game, the teams drew 0-0 at Arena da Baixada.

Now, Rubro-Negro will face the palm trees in Libertadores. The other semifinal will be played between Vélez x Flamengo.

The likely dates for the first leg are August 30th or September 1st, at Arena da Baixada, and the decision between September 6th and 8th, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

The celebration of Vitor Roque:

Vitor Roque and the best player trophy

Vitor Roque and the best of the game trophy

Vitor Roque and Cuello

