The cure for AIDS – TecMundo

It was recently Another case of healing of the Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (aids). It is the fourth case ever documented after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), also known as bone marrow transplantation.

But before celebrating, it is necessary to understand that these cases are “outliers”, as they are not applicable within a standard routine for all people living with the human immunodeficiency virus (PLHIV). These four cases did not receive a transplant due to HIV, but due to other medical conditions such as leukemia.

In these cases, despite the complications related to the procedure, there is a considerable increase in survival due to the severity of the underlying hematologic disease. However, taking advantage of the fact that the procedure was indicated for other reasons, donors were sought who could make the AIDS cure possible for the recipient patient.

How can a cure be achieved after a transplant?

After an HSCT, all blood cells that are generated by the bone marrow start to show the characteristics of the progenitor cells that were donated. It is known that around 1% of the Nordic population has a specific mutation that makes them resistant to HIV infection..

This prevalence is lower in other regions of the world, that is, it is a rare condition. It’s a relationship of the Delta 32 gene that alters the cell receptor CCR5 that the virus uses to enter the cell, so it’s as if the virus doesn’t have the key to enter.

So why not look for a donor who has this mutation for a PLHIV who will undergo HSCT? Perhaps the recipient starts to show this pattern of resistance to the virus that makes it difficult for him to progress. This was first attempted in 2009, in the case known as “the Berlin patient”.

And, surprisingly, this patient no longer showed signs of the virus after the suspension of antiretroviral treatment and was considered cured of AIDS. This same procedure was performed 3 more times, the last in California at a hospital called “City of Hope”.

Advances in AIDS treatment

The 40-something years of HIV history, since the 1st case described in 1981, have been of impressive advances in Medicine. As of 1996, therapeutic regimens, formerly called “cocktails”, due to the large amount of pills, allowed the control of the virus, preventing the evolution of AIDS.

Since then, new therapeutic options with fewer pills and fewer side effects have become available, to the point that there are currently treatment options with one pill a day.

Therapeutic advances are so significant that the life expectancy of an individual who has HIV and starts therapy at age 21 at an early stage, when immunity is not yet compromised, is 78.4 years versus 85.2 years for an individual without HIV. This difference, which in the 2000s was above 20 years, is getting smaller.

The great current challenge is precisely the early detection of the virus to enable the maximum potential of the treatment in preventing the evolution of the disease and reducing transmissions.

But unfortunately the current treatment is still not enough for a cure. Despite inhibiting viral replication in the blood, the medications are not able to reach the so-called “HIV reservoirs”, regions of the body where the viruses are protected.

Even many years after suppressive therapy, if discontinued, the viruses that remain in these reservoirs replicate and attack the body’s defense cells again.

Why is there not a transplant for all HIV cases?

HSCT is not a simple procedure. Before the transplant, a treatment called myeloablative is done, with medications that simply kill the bone marrow progenitor cells. This is necessary for the donor’s progenitor cells to adapt to the new marrow.

Obviously, this is a dangerous route, since, for a period, the receptor has practically no leukocytes, the cells that defend our body from invading microorganisms. After transplantation, there is a risk that the donor’s cells will not adapt to the recipient’s marrow.

Even if the marrow “takes”, there can also be problems such as Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD), a condition in which the new cells do not recognize some parts of the body. All these complications explain the high mortality rate, around 15%, of such a procedure.

In view of the high complication rates of HSCT, it is clear that even with some chance of cure, it is not plausible to link all this risk to a case that could be kept under control through easily administered medications and few side effects.

That is why cures using this methodology should not be seen as the solution to all problems, but rather an advance towards new therapeutic modalities that may eventually be applied at scale in the future.

Because it is not a simple procedure and involves several risks to the patient, transplantation should not be seen as the first option in the search for a cure for AIDS.

What are the potential treatments for a cure?

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

We have already seen that HSCT is a regimen capable of curing HIV infection, but it is impracticable in most cases because the risk does not favor this modality.

Shock and kill

This is an option that focuses on the reservoirs of the virus. Medications are used to mobilize these “hidden” viruses in the bloodstream, leaving them exposed to antiretroviral medications.

block and lock

It also acts on the reservoirs of the virus, but instead of inducing the mobilization of the reservoirs into the bloodstream, it causes the virus to be “locked in”, that is, even with the suspension of treatment by the patient, the viruses in the reservoirs cease to form. express and do not spread.

gene therapy

With new modalities of genetic interventions such as zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activator-like nucleases (TALENS) and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-associated protein 9 (CRISPR/Cas9), it is possible to act on CCR5 receptors, altering them to the point of preventing the entry of the virus.

Intensification of antiretroviral therapy

There are reports of children who were born with HIV and, after discontinuing therapy after a few years, remained in remission. It is not clear whether these are cases of cure or “functional cure”, when there are still viruses, but without clinical repercussions.

Immune therapies (vaccines)

Vaccines are primarily used to potentiate the immune response to a particular infectious agent. However, HIV has some characteristics that make it difficult to produce vaccines, but there are fronts that have advanced in this regard. There is the prospect that HIV vaccines are not necessarily able to cure, but are used in a complementary way to other therapeutic modalities to achieve a functional or complete cure.

Regardless of the healing modality, there is likely to be no short-term regimen that is applicable for everyone. It will take some time to assess cost, risk, benefit and the need for a framework for large-scale application.

Vaccines against HIV can be used in a complementary way to other therapeutic modalities.

If the disease has control, why is the cure so long awaited?

What was the last study on curing hypertension? What about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease? Is diabetes curable? Of course, there are lines of research to cure these and other existing chronic diseases, but without major repercussions when advances are made.

This happens because there are chronic diseases that are more socially accepted, others less so. AIDS still carries a great stigma that generates discrimination, and few PLHIV feel completely comfortable expressing this condition publicly. This issue is linked to the sexual transmission route of the virus and the fact that there is a greater risk of transmission during anal intercourse.

Men who have sex with men are more vulnerable. This should not be a barrier in relation to recognizing and facing the problem, but it is in a society that does not tolerate diversity in relation to sexual orientation and practice.

According to the Human Dignity Trust, an institution that defends the legal rights of LGBTQIAPN+ people globally, 70 countries criminalize the private and consensual sexual activity of 2 people of the same sex, even if privately.

Furthermore, in 11 countries, the punishment can be death. How to deal with information on the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections in countries where one lives under these legal conditions?

Hence, the reason for the euphoria for healing is understood. Of course, it would be something incredible and fascinating from a scientific and collective point of view, but it is still a kind of “crutch” for other structural problems that deserve attention.