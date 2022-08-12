The number of people infected with monkeypox rises to 7 in ES

Photo: pixabay reproduction





The Secretary of State for Health (sesa) updated this Thursday (11), the numbers of smallpox of monkeys in Espírito Santo. According to the epidemiological bulletin, referring to SE 32 (epidemiological week), two other new cases of the disease were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive tests to seven.

So far, the state has 82 monkeypox notifications, 35 more than the number recorded in the previous week. Of this total, 52 are under investigation and another 25 have been discarded. According to the bulletin, the patients are all male: four are between 30 and 39 years old, one is between 20 and 29 years old, one is between 40 and 49 years old and another is between 60 and 69 years old. They are residents of Guarapari (2), Vila Velha (2) and Vitória (3).

Sesa disclosed that so far no autochthonous case has been registered in the state. This means that the disease was not acquired in the patient’s area of ​​residence, that is, the infections took place outside the territory of Espírito Santo.

Main symptoms presented by ES patients infected by the virus

Among the symptoms of the disease, some were more present in the seven patients from Espírito Santo: rash, sudden fever, headache, adenomegaly (lymph node growth, also known as “tongue”), asthenia (weakness), sweating/chills and throat.

Learn how to prevent disease

In addition to isolation for both mild cases, done at home, and for more serious cases (hospital), other measures are necessary:

– Avoid close contact with suspected and/or confirmed cases, such as touching and kissing, especially those with visible symptoms;

– Keep surfaces clean;

– Constant hand hygiene;

– Use of a mask if it is necessary to be close to suspected and/or confirmed cases, such as using the same room;