Three hooded men invade hospital to kill boss of the 40 tram

Three hooded men invaded this morning (12) a private hospital in the north of Teresina with the aim of killing a disaffected person.

According to the coordinator of the Organized Crime Repression Group (Greco), delegate Tales Gomes, the three armed and hooded men, who would be members of the PCC, entered the Hap Vida hospital, in the Marquês neighborhood and the intention was to kill a patient who was hospitalized. at the hospital.

The delegate informed that the patient is identified as “Brizola” and is considered one of the leaders of the Bonde dos 40 faction, he is also a businessman in the Monte Verde neighborhood, in the Santa Maria da Codipi region. Bonde dos 40 is a criminal faction that was born in the state of Maranhão.

“Brizola, who was admitted to the hospital, is one of the bosses of the Bonde dos 40, he is a businessman, he was already arrested for cargo theft in 2020 by Greco. In July, his business was shot and he was wounded and was hospitalized. Their intention was to kill Brizola,” said police chief Tales Gomes.

Information obtained by Cidadeverde.com is that Brizola learned that he was going to suffer an attack and signed a document at the hospital that he would leave the hospital, even without hospital discharge.

The criminals arrived at the hospital already looking for the patient’s room. Without finding him, men made a trawler taking the belongings of the health professionals who were on duty.

Greco investigates the invasion, which took place around 4 am this morning, and seeks to identify the criminals.

“Three entered the hospital, but there are certainly more people involved supporting the action”, said the delegate.

Cidadeverde.com sought out the hospital and was informed that the management was in a meeting and that it would provide clarification later.

