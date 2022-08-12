Tiago Nunes recalls episode with Cssio at Corinthians and says that goalkeeper is better than Neuer

Tiago Nunes coached Corinthians in 2020. The coach commanded Timão at the beginning of that season and was runner-up for Paulistão that season. The former coach of the alvinegro club recalled his passage, told a fact he lived with Cássio and praised the goalkeeper, placing him as more talented than Neuer.

“Monster. It’s interesting that when I arrived there, with the change in the idea of ​​the game, people said: ‘I want to see Cássio play with his feet’. Then I went to talk to Cássio and asked ‘what is your comfort zone?’. He told me: ‘professor, I’m not Neuer playing with his feet…’. For me he is much more of a goalkeeper than Neuer, and f*%# whoever thinks otherwise”, said Tiago Nunes in an interview with Charla Podcast.

In all his time at the alvinegro club, Tiago Nunes commanded Corinthians on 27 occasions, won nine games, drew ten times and was defeated in eight opportunities between January and September 2020. The coach returned to praise Cássio.

“He’s amazing, his personality, personally he’s a top guy, an example for younger players to follow. He fluctuated in his career like any player, in behavior and he recognized that later. He’s a top guy”, said the coach.

Cássio has been with Corinthians since the 2012 season. For 11 seasons at the club, the goalkeeper played 607 games for Timão and is the second athlete with the most games with the white shirt tied with Luizinho. The player can isolate himself in the position if he enters the field in Saturday’s Derby, at 19 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

