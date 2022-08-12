Tongue can reveal health problems: see colors and meanings

Our language is essential for important functions are performed properly, such as talking, chewing, swallowing and, of course, tasting the food. Made up of muscle and coated with a mucosa, this curious organ of the human body can also signal the presence of some health problems, you know?

That’s why some doctors, during the basic clinical examination, examine our mouth and, of course, the tongue. That one “ahhhh” what you need to do while the healthcare professional examines your mouth has, in fact, a good reason.

THE coloration of the surface of the tongue, as well as the texture of the organ, may indicate that there is something out of the ordinary with your health. Here are some signs that deserve attention:

Bright red tongue

You know that one very intense red color? This could be an indication that your body is deficient in nutrients. Usually this coloring is brighter than normal has to do with a lack of folic acid or vitamin B12.

This coloring is also common in people with some diseases, such as scarlet fever and Kawasaki disease.

Black tongue

If the tongue is black and, in some cases, apparently “hairy”, this usually indicates that there is a unusual bacterial growth in the mouth. Black tongue can also appear in people who are doing chemotherapy or what are diabetic.

Tongue with white spots

If your tongue has several white spots on the surface, this could indicate oral fungal infection. In some cases, it can also be a sign of leukoplakia.

Painful, bulky bumps on the tongue

In most cases, these balls are canker sores, which usually disappear in a few days. In rarer situations, however, the presence of protrusions may indicate a early sign of mouth cancer.

If you’re not sure what your language looks like, especially if you’ve noticed differences recently, be sure to seek medical help as soon as you can. Also remember that it is essential maintain good oral hygiene habits.