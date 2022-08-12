Transmission and symptoms of monkeypox begin to be defined; see – 08/10/2022

How is monkeypox transmitted? What are the specific symptoms of the current wave? Three months after the first cases of infection, scientists begin to trace these contours.

Nearly 28,000 diagnoses of the disease have been confirmed worldwide — about 2,000 of them in Brazil — and the first deaths have already been recorded.

The patient profile

Monkeypox has been known for a few decades in some African countries. But the current epidemic has several particularities, starting with the profile of patients.

They are mainly adult men who maintain homosexual relationships, contrary to what happens in Africa, where the disease mainly affects children. However, as the virus spreads around the world, it is expected to infect more and more people who don’t fit that initial profile.

In recent weeks, three studies published in the main medical journals of reference —British Medical Journal (BMJ), Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) — described the clinical picture of the disease, but the data are early, obtained from some hundreds of cases.

Studies confirm that almost all cases affect men who have sex with other men. However, anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, is at risk of being infected by the monkeypoxthe virus that causes the disease.

How is it transmitted?

The predominance of the profile is not surprising because it had already been documented with the detection of the first cases. Is the disease, therefore, transmitted sexually?

Some public health experts fear that a definitive answer will stigmatize the gay community.

But the most recent studies are clear. “Our work supports the idea that bodily contact during sexual activity constitutes the dominant mechanism of transmission of monkeypox in the current epidemic”, summarizes the Lancet study, carried out in several hospitals in Spain.

The conclusion is based, in particular, on the fact that the viral load was much higher in the skin lesions of the patients, compared to that recorded in the respiratory system.

Some researchers had mentioned the idea that airborne transmission would also play a role in contamination, but these findings raise questions about this theory.

This does not mean that the disease is transmitted through sperm. The hypothesis is not ruled out, but current research has not supported the thesis.

What are the symptoms?

The three studies also confirm that the current epidemic is distinguished by its symptoms, which “are different from those observed in populations affected by previous epidemics” in Africa, explains the BMJ study, carried out in the United Kingdom.

Two fundamental elements of the disease: fever, sometimes accompanied by muscle pain, and bodily injuries, which turn into scabs. Details vary and the issue is certainly linked to transmission, because among recent patients some physical manifestations seem to be related to contamination during sexual intercourse.

In each study the lesions are concentrated in the anus, penis and mouth. To this are added complications that have been rarely observed so far: inflammation of the rectum or swelling of the penis.

Nearly 40% of cases have complications, according to a Lancet study, while 20% of patients required hospitalization, according to NEJM research.

According to this latest study “no serious complications were detected”.

The data that is still missing

Although studies allow a better understanding of the disease, many questions remain unanswered.

The first is the effectiveness of vaccines. The Lancet study shows that a considerable proportion of patients (18%) had been vaccinated against smallpox, which supposedly protects against monkeypox.

Patients contract monkeypox in some cases decades after receiving the vaccine, which would explain the lower protection.

Finally, it remains to be determined whether a person is more at risk when suffering from another illness. Almost 40% of patients studied by the Lancet were infected with HIV. But it is impossible to know if there is a direct link or if it is a simple correlation.