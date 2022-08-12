Trump on FBI operation: ‘Biden knew everything’

Donald Trump, former president of the United States, said that the current US leader, Joe Biden, was aware of the operation carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in one of the Republican’s homes, located in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

all in all, 30 federal agents entered Trump’s home and searched the entire property, including the wardrobes of the Republican’s wife, Melania. “A horrible thing happened in Mar-a-Lago,” Trump wrote on the website. Truth Social. “We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic.”

The former president said the operation was coordinated by the radical leftists of the Democratic Party. “Biden knew everything, just like he knew everything about Hunter’s ‘deals’ [Biden , filho de Joe].”

Hunter is accused of using his father’s influence during the years 2008 and 2016, when Joe was vice president of the US, to do private business with other countries. The highlight is the relationship between Hunter and Burisma Holdings, an oil and natural gas giant based in Ukraine.

FBI Operation

The case comes after the justices subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, former White House adviser, and Patrick Philbin, deputy adviser to the Republican, as part of an investigation into the invasion of the Capitol, on January 6, 2021.

Trump said the FBI operation is an attempt by Democrats to stop him from running for president in 2024. “They even broke into my safe,” he pointed out. “It is political direction of the highest level.”

