Unemployment drops in 22 states in the 2nd quarter; Bahia and Pernambuco have the worst rates | Economy

The unemployment rate fell in 22 of the 27 federation units in the 2nd quarter, compared to the first 3 months of the year, according to a survey released this Friday (12) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Another five states registered stability.

The highest unemployment rates were in Bahia (15.5%), Pernambuco (13.6%) and Sergipe (12.7%), and the lowest, in Santa Catarina (3.9%), Mato Grosso (4, 4%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (5.2%).

In the national average, the unemployment rate was 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, compared to 11.1% in the 1st quarter, but with the lack of work still reaching almost 10.1 million Brazilians, as previously disclosed by the IBGE.

See the unemployment rate by state:

Bahia: 15.5%

Pernambuco: 13.6%

Sergipe: 12.7%

Rio de Janeiro: 12.6%

Paraíba: 12.2%

Rio Grande do Norte: 12%

Acre: 11.9%

Federal District: 11.5%

Amapá: 11.4%

Alagoas: 11.1%

Maranhao: 10.8%

Ceará: 10.4%

Amazon: 10.4%

Piauí: 9.4%

São Paulo: 9.2%

Pará: 9.1%

Holy Spirit: 8%

Minas Gerais: 7.2%

Goiás: 6.8%

Rio Grande do Sul: 6.3%

Roraima: 6.2%

Paraná: 6.1%

Rondônia: 5.8%

Tocantins: 5.5%

Mato Grosso do Sul: 5.2%

Mato Grosso: 4.4%

Santa Catarina: 3.9%

The main highlights in the transition from the 1st to the 2nd quarter were Tocantins (whose unemployment rate fell from 9.3% to 5.5%), Pernambuco (from 17.0% to 13.6%) and Alagoas (14.2 % to 11.1%). The states that showed stability in the unemployment rate were: Amapá, Ceará, Rondônia and Mato Grosso, in addition to the Federal District.

See the unemployment rate by region:

Northeast: 12.7%

Southeast: 9.3%

North: 8.9%

Midwest: 7%

South: 5.6%

Unemployment affects more women, blacks and young people

See other research highlights:

The unemployment rate was 7.5% for men and 11.6% for women ; that is, unemployment for women is 54.7% higher than for men;

; that is, unemployment for women is 54.7% higher than for men; For whites (7.3%), the rate was below the national average (9.3%), and for blacks (11.3% ) and pardos (10.8%) were above; in the 2nd quarter, 64.7% of the unemployed in the country were black or brown;

) and pardos (10.8%) were above; in the 2nd quarter, 64.7% of the unemployed in the country were black or brown; At highest rates are for 18 to 24 year olds (19.3%) and 14 to 17 year olds (33.3%) . For the groups aged 25 to 39 (8.3%), 40 to 59 years (6%) and those aged 60 and over (4%), unemployment was below the national rate;

. For the groups aged 25 to 39 (8.3%), 40 to 59 years (6%) and those aged 60 and over (4%), unemployment was below the national rate; O unemployment for people with incomplete secondary education (15.3%) was higher than for the other levels of education analyzed. For people with incomplete higher education, the rate was 9.9%, more than double the rate for people with complete higher education (4.7%);

was higher than for the other levels of education analyzed. For people with incomplete higher education, the rate was 9.9%, more than double the rate for people with complete higher education (4.7%); informality rate and the country was 40% of the employed population, with the highest rates in Pará (61.8%), Maranhão (59.4%) and Amazonas (57.7%) and the lowest, with Santa Catarina (27.2 %), São Paulo (31.1%) and Federal District (31.2%).

and the country was 40% of the employed population, with the highest rates in Pará (61.8%), Maranhão (59.4%) and Amazonas (57.7%) and the lowest, with Santa Catarina (27.2 %), São Paulo (31.1%) and Federal District (31.2%). The number of disheartened (people who gave up looking for work) in the country in the second quarter was 4.3 million people, with Bahia also registering the highest number (612 thousand discouraged);

(people who gave up looking for work) in the country in the second quarter was 4.3 million people, with Bahia also registering the highest number (612 thousand discouraged); O usual real income fell 5.1% in 1 year, to R$ 2,652. The average income of women (R$ 2,292) represented 78.6% of the average income of men (R$ 2,917).

The scenario of high interest rates, still high unemployment, concerns about the trajectory of public debt and the risk of a global recession have hindered a more consistent recovery of the Brazilian economy.

The Antecedent Employment Indicator (IAEmp), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), fell again in July after three consecutive months of highs, indicating a loss of strength in the resumption of the labor market throughout the year. .

Even with the indication that the worst is over for inflation, the BC last week raised the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage point, to 13.75% – the highest level in 6 years. And the perspective is that interest rates will remain at a high level for a long time.

Amidst a package of measures to expand social benefits and cut taxes in an election year, the financial market predicts a rise of around 2% in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. On the other hand, it has reduced growth expectations for next year, with analysts even warning of the risk of stagnation.

Itaú, for example, forecasts an expansion of 2.2% of GDP in 2022, but started to project a growth of only 0.2% in 2023. For the job market, the bank started to estimate an unemployment rate of 9, 1% at the end of this year, but 10.1% at the end of next year.