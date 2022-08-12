Unipar (UNIP6) has consolidated profit of R$539 million in the 2nd quarter, up 118%; anticipates BRL 500 million in dividends

Unipar (UNIP6) recorded a consolidated net income of R$ 539.15 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an increase of 118.3% in the annual comparison, the company said on Thursday (11).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), jumped 102.2% on an annual basis, to R$ 860.879 million.

Net revenue reached R$ 2 billion, an annual variation of 72.3%. The number was mainly driven by the increase in the international price of caustic soda and PVC in the period and 72.3% higher than 2Q21 due to the increase in the international price of caustic soda and the increase in sales volume.

The company, leader in the production of chlorine, soda and one of the largest PVC producers in South America, reported that the average utilization of the installed production capacity of three plants was 87% in 2Q22.

At the Cubatão plant, installed capacity utilization in 2Q22 was 91%, maintaining the performance of previous quarters. The Santo André plant suffered a reduction of 4 percentage points (pp) in relation to the previous quarter, reaching 85%, offset by the 3 pp increase in the Bahía Blanca plant, which reached 85%, “corresponding to one of the best quarterly performances of the last years”.

In 2Q22, the Consolidated COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) was R$ 1.021 billion, 7.7% higher than 1Q21 and 50.0% higher than 2Q21. In the year, growth was 44.8%, mainly due to the increase in input costs, notably: ethylene, electricity and natural gas.

Unipar also informed that the early distribution of dividends to shareholders was approved on this date, based on the financial information collected on June 30, 2022, in the total amount of R$500 million.

Dividends will be distributed among the different types and classes of shares issued, as follows:

a) the amount of BRL 163,524,565.53 will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of UNIP3 common shares, corresponding to BRL 4.53103818657 per common share;

b) the amount of R$ 11,091,221.17 will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of UNIP5 class “A” preferred shares, corresponding to R$ 4.98414200522 per class “A” preferred share;

c) the amount of R$325,384,213.30 will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of UNIP6 class “B” preferred shares, corresponding to R$4.98414200522 per class “B” preferred share.

The holders of the company’s shares will be entitled to the dividends on August 16, 2022. The payment of the dividends declared herein will be made as of August 26, 2022, without remuneration or monetary restatement, and the Company’s shares will be traded ex -dividends on B3 from the 17th.

