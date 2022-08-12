US and European futures rise after week marked by inflation data; market affairs today

Asian markets ended the session in a mixed way, while New York futures and European stocks rose on Friday morning (12), with investors evaluating data and trying to trace the trajectory of monetary policy and economic growth.

Thursday’s after-market moves followed a shaky trading session on Wall Street the day before. The indices closed yesterday’s regular trading session after rising with new signs of deceleration in inflation, after the publication of better-than-expected producer price index data for July. The perception is that the Federal Reserve will still need to raise interest rates significantly to fully tame the rise in prices.

In indicators, import prices and consumer confidence data will be released this Friday.

Investors in Europe, meanwhile, are bouncing back on a series of economic data released today, including a preliminary UK second-quarter GDP reading, July inflation data from France, Spain and Italy and eurozone industrial production for June. .

The UK economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022 as the cost of living crisis hit the country. Published official figures showed that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.1% from the previous quarter in the second quarter of the year, less than the 0.3% contraction expected by analysts.

Here, the index agenda is empty, after the Ibovespa rose for seven consecutive sessions and went through on Thursday, when the news was dominated by pro-democracy acts in several Brazilian capitals.

The balance sheet season includes the release of results from Cemig (CMIG4), Cosan (CSAN3), Eletrobras (ELET6), Grazziotin (CGRA3), Iguá ([ativo=IGSN3]), Lupatech (LUPA3), M Dias Branco (MDIA3), Mobly (MBLY3) and more companies after the market closed.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate higher on Friday after closing almost flat in the previous session.

The previous morning, it was announced that the US producer price index (PPI) dropped 0.5% in July compared to June. In the 12-month period, the PPI decelerated from 11.3% in June to 9.8% in July. The result was much better than expected by the market, as the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 10.4%.

The drop in PPI has raised bets in futures markets that the Fed will increaseThe rates by 50 basis points in September instead of 75 basis points as expected earlier in week. However, the perception is still that the United States central bank still needs to aggressively increase the interest to fully tame inflation.

“He was an inflation data on Wednesday best than expected and this Thursday one reading of PPI better than forecast by analysts. So if it fitsor on this theme in that the peak of inflation occurred as (the price of) energy continues to decline,” George Catrambone, head of negotiations for the Americas, told Reuters. from the DWS Group. “But I I fear let this be a facade.”

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.47%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.52%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.57%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction on Friday, after strong gains in the previous session, as investors digested the reading of the US consumer price index. Japanese stocks were the outliers, rising on their return to trading after a holiday.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said today that he will ask his government to find ways to deal with rising fuel and food prices in the country, Reuters reported. Inflation in Japan is above the Japanese central bank’s 2% target.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.15%

Nikkei (Japan), +2.62%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.46%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.16%

Europe

European markets operate higher in today’s session after the release of various economic data in the region. As a result, investors are charting the course of monetary policy and economic growth.

The UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of the year, less than the 0.3% contraction expected by analysts.

Last week, the Bank of England warned that it expects the UK economy to enter its longest recession since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter. Inflation, in turn, is expected to peak above 13% in October.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.53%

DAX (Germany), +0.44%

CAC 40 (France), +0.32%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.37%

commodities

Oil prices are heading for weekly highs as recession fears subside.

Brent was on track to gain more than 4% for the week, recovering some of last week’s 14% drop, its biggest weekly drop since April 2020, amid fears that rising inflation and rising interest rates interest rates affect economic growth and fuel demand.

WTI, meanwhile, is heading for a weekly gain of more than 5%, recovering about half of the previous week’s loss.

WTI Oil, -0.25% at $94.10 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.07% at $99.68 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 0.54% to 730.50 yuan, equivalent to US$108.41

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.34% to $23,948.55 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Brazil

9:30 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, gives a lecture at the event “The Future of Cryptocurrency Regulation in Brazil”, promoted by Figueiredo & Velloso Advogados Associados

USA

9:30 am: Change in the price of imported goods

11am: Michigan Consumer Confidence

11am: Michigan Business Conditions Survey

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

3. Government issues decree to regulate payroll for Aid beneficiaries

President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree that regulates consigned credit for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program. The Decree, which is yet to be published in the Federal Official Gazette, regulates the article of Law No. 14,431, of August 3, 2022, which authorizes the granting of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of government social programs.

“The speedy regulation of the aforementioned device makes it possible for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program to have easier access to credit, with lower interest rates, which will allow them to take responsible credit, without excessive commitment to income”, says the Secretary General of Presidency in a note released on Thursday night.

After two unexpected shocks in the world, the covid-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the director for the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ilan Goldfajn, former president of the Central Bank, said that a third is ahead, but this time expected. It is the high interest rates in the world by central banks, to deal with persistent inflation in several countries, which tends to appreciate the dollar and weaken emerging market currencies.

And rising interest rates, especially in the United States, have historically affected Latin America in important ways. “The winds are starting to change direction,” said Ilan, noting that whenever monetary conditions tighten around the world, the region suffers. The capital flows that would come to Latin America, said the executive, tend to fall, including capital flight.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (11), Brazil recorded 173 deaths and 22,808 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 204, a reduction of 8% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 22,405, which represents a decrease of 35% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,524,100, equivalent to 78.91% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,298,064 people, which represents 84.7% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,478,139 people, or 47.7% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Oi (OIBR3 OIBR4) recorded a loss of BRL 321 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing a profit of BRL 1.139 billion in 2Q21 and BRL 1.782 billion in 1Q22.

Routine Ebitda totaled R$384 million, down 69.8% in one year and 68.5% compared to 1Q22. The routine Ebitda margin was 14.0% in 2Q22, compared to 29.3% in 2Q21 and 27.8% in 1Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$ 2.770 billion, a drop of 36.9% in one year and a retraction of 37.3% compared to the 1st quarter.

JBS (JBSS3) posted net income of R$3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the company said on Wednesday (10), down 9.5% year-on-year.

The fall in profit takes place even with the company registering an increase in net revenue of 7.7% on an annual basis, to R$ 92.1 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), considering operating income, dropped 11.5% in the same comparison, to R$10.3 billion.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) recorded a net loss of R$135 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing the profit of R$89.1 million from the same period last year.

The performance, in part, reflects the retreat of the retailer’s net revenue, which fell 5% on an annual basis, to R$ 8.5 billion. Gross revenue fell by the same percentage, reaching R$ 10.3 billion, impacted, according to the company, by the lower sales volume in the durable goods categories.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) recorded a net loss of BRL 98 million in the second quarter of 2022, the company said on Thursday (11). The number is 15.6% higher than the loss of R$ 85 million recorded in the same period last year.

The biggest loss occurs even with the company having registered an increase of 6.7% in net revenue on an annual basis, which reached R$ 6.6 billion.

Via (VIIA3), owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto, had an accounting profit of BRL 6 million, according to data sent to the CVM, which represented a drop of 95.5% compared to BRL 132 million in the same period in 2021.

The company also reported a comparable profit of R$ 16 million, in which it registered a drop of 64.4%.

Marfrig (MRFG3) recorded a net income of R$ 4.255 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the company said on Thursday (11), growth of 144.9% on an annual basis. The result came well above the Refinitiv consensus that projected a profit of R$1.08 billion.

The company attributes the result to the strong operating performance in the period and mainly to the impact of approximately R$3.8 billion of the appraisal report at fair value on BRF’s investment.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

