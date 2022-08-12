US Attorney General Says He Has Personally Approved Search of Trump’s House | World

US Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed on Thursday that he “personally approved” the search carried out at Donald Trump’s home and condemned the “baseless attacks” on the FBI, following the unprecedented action against a former American president.

Garland, who occupies the equivalent role of secretary of justice, did not explain the reason for the operation, but stressed that there is a “probable cause” and that she asked a court to publish documents of the case.

“I personally approved the decision to apply for a search warrant in this matter,” Garland told reporters. “The department does not make such a decision lightly.”

This week’s FBI searches of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home have unleashed a political storm in an already polarized country and with the former president touting a new candidacy for the White House.

Republican personalities gave support to the former president, who was not at the scene when the search took place.

Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence, a possible rival in 2024, expressed his “deep concern” and estimated the search appeared to be motivated by “partisanship”.

Garland criticized the “baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Department of Justice agents and prosecutors”.