US relaxes Covid-19 prevention measures and eliminates quarantines | World

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed several measures regarding the prevention of Covid-19. Among the new guidelines, announced this Thursday (11), the agency eliminates the quarantine requirement for anyone exposed to the virus.

“This guidance recognizes that the pandemic is not over, but it also helps us get to a point where Covid-19 no longer disrupts our daily lives,” Greta Massetti of the CDC said in a statement. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay.”

Under the new guidelines, while people who come in contact with the coronavirus do not need to stay at home, they must wear a mask for 10 days and test for SARS-CoV-2 contamination on the fifth day after possible infection. Anyone who tests positive must stay at home, isolated, for at least five days.

The CDC has also relaxed routine testing requirements for Covid-19 (in people who do not have symptoms of the disease) in most settings. In schools, for example, students will not need to certify that they are not contaminated even after being exposed to the microorganism.

Authorities still recommend the use of masks indoors and in regions where the number of Covid-19 cases is high.