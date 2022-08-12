users seem dissatisfied with Deluxe; understand

Sony has released the new PS Plus and has started providing several monthly updates to the catalog. While Essential level subscribers continue to receive games, Extra plan customers saw the library get even bigger to explore on the service. On the other hand, the Deluxe/Premium categories seem to have been forgotten in August.

Following the reveal of August’s games, subscribers to the most expensive PlayStation Plus division expressed some outrage. Despite having the right to all the benefits of Essential and Extrafew classic games and experience options, exclusive to Deluxe, have been added in recent months.

Not to mention countries where Premium is offered to subscribers of the new PS Plus, who can enjoy an even greater catalog thanks to the streaming of PS3 games. As pointed out by the Push Square website (and also noted in the comments here on MyPS), the situation already generates some dissatisfaction in the brand’s customers.

Waluigi999: no additions for PS Premium. Comments will be fine. get2sammyb: It’s a great upgrade for Extra, but I have no idea what they’re doing with Premium. What a mess.

Another point to be mentioned, mentioned in the Push Square article, is the fact that the possible problem with the NTSC and PAL versions is making it difficult to launch the classics on the new PS Plus. In any case, we can only wait to find out about future titles exclusive to the Deluxe plan.

PS Plus Extra and Deluxe August Games Revealed

