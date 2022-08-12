Van with teachers crashes into truck and at least 7 die in PR: ‘very sad’

A serious accident between a truck and a van in the Campos Gerais region of Paraná, which was driving a group of teachers to a conference in Curitiba, left at least seven people dead on the BR-376. The accident happened around 11:30 pm this Thursday (11) in Colonia Witmarsun. The victims began to be identified on the morning of this Friday (12).

According to information gathered by the Ricmais portal, a total of 10 people were injured, 7 of whom died at the scene of the accident, and one could not resist after being taken to a hospital in the region. The van would have hit the back of the truck at the time of KM 545, from BR-376, towards Curitiba. The truck was loaded with milk. The van would be driving a group of teachers to an education conference in the capital of Paraná.

Victims begin to be identified

One of the victims of the accident is teacher Maria Aparecida da Cunha, 55 years old. According to Ricmais, the professional was part of the APP (Union of Public Education Workers of Paraná).

A relative of the victim said that she was woken up during the night with the death of Maria. “She did these excursions, because she was from the union, from the APP […] He arrived at the hospital alive. Very sad, because she was the one who took care of her mother, who is elderly,” she told the newspaper.