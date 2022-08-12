Varela reveals his first surprise at Flamengo and says what he heard from Arrascaeta before closing with the club

Lateral said that Arrascaeta, his compatriot, gave a lot of support for him to close with the red-black club

the right back Guillermo Varela was officially presented at Flamengo this Thursday (11) at Ninho do Urubu.

In a press conference, the player, who will wear the number 2 red-black shirt, revealed that talked to Arrascaetahis compatriot and teammate, before signing with the Rio de Janeiro club.

“There is a lot to compete and I talked to Giorgian, who gave me a lot of support to get to the club and I saw everything with my own eyes on the first day I went to Maracanã”said.

Varela also stated that he was surprised by the crowd’s party at Maracanã. He was present in the 1-0 victory over Corinthians, which culminated in the classification to the semifinals of Conmebol Libertadores.

”It was my first time at Maracanã and to see a match as important as the Libertadores, to see the crowd supporting and singing the whole game. This is felt on the pitch, it makes the players run around the crowd on the pitch. Is important’‘, said.

The right-back enforced FIFA’s trigger for clubs in a war zone and left the dynamo of moscow to close with Rubro-Negro by one year loan.

The athlete was revealed by Penarolbut left the Montevideo team at a young age when he was bought by Manchester United. He did not sign Premier League and was loaned to Real Madrid Castile and to Eintracht Frankfurt before returning to Peñarol for a 2nd pass.

He then returned to European football and played for Copenhagen, in which he excelled, being loaned to Dinamo Moscow. He was later bought by the Russian club.