Vessoni delivers characteristics sought by Corinthians to replace Willian and ‘breaks’ the fans’ guess

Willian was far from being able to prove his worth in this time at Corinthians. After being eliminated by Flamengo in the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores, the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder asked for the cap and should return to play in England during the 2022/23 season. Fulham is the most likely destination.

In this transfer window, which closes next Monday (15), Timão advanced through arrivals such as those of Fabián Balbuena and Yuri Alberto. President Duílio Monteiro Alves will have to hire someone at the last minute, this one to replace the shirt number 10. The update that arrives this Thursday (11) stirred the crowd on social media.

Vessoni, who closely follows the backstage of CT Joaquim Grava, brought what are the characteristics sought by the high corinthian dome to replace Willian’s departure. Although it is a reinforcement that the team from Itaquera will announce until the 17th, part of the fans were not very excited about what is being sought at this moment.

“O @Vessoni brings the information live on @MeuTimao that Corinthians already has well advanced negotiations for a replacement for Willian. What got me is the characteristic that Timão is looking for: a player on the side with physical vigor. I really wanted to be an attacking midfielder”, published the profile Crazy Bank (@loucosdobandoo)on twitter.

As brought by Bolavip Brasil on another occasion, SCCP already focused on a player on the side, even with Willian in the squad commanded by coach Vítor Pereira. Despite the preference of part of the crowd is for an attacking midfielder, what should be hired is really someone who plays on the fringes.