Via (VIIA3) has a profit of BRL 6 million in 2Q22 – Money Times

THE Via (VIIA3) reported accounting net income of BRL 6 million in the second quarter of 2022, according to data released this Thursday (11).

The result represents a 95.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2021, when the retailer reported gains of R$ 132 million.

Making the reconciliation, the company’s operating profit reached R$ 16 million.

Gross revenue dropped 3.7% and totaled R$ 8.98 billion.

GMV (gross volume of goods) fell by 3.5% on the same basis of comparison, to R$ 11 billion. The result was influenced by a 19% decline in the 3P omnichannel segment, reflecting the “execution of our long-tail stimulus strategies, which resulted in the rebuilding of the average ticket in the channel”, explained Via.

1P’s omnichannel GMV was down 0.8% year-on-year.

Gross GMV from physical stores totaled R$6 billion, which represents a growth of 18.4% compared to a year earlier, reflecting the improvement in store flow and higher conversion.

The SSS (Same Store Sales) performance increased by 11.8% in the quarter.

The company’s net revenue contracted 2.9% year-on-year, to R$7.64 billion.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$690 million, with a margin of 9%. Adjusted operating Ebitda was R$748 million, with a margin of 9.8%.

Labor Provisions

In the second quarter, Via reported a cash outflow of R$252 million related to labor lawsuits, of which R$169 million were due to convictions by labor court decision and R$83 million in settlement by decision of Via. The total number of process entries was 52% lower compared to last year.

The expected cash impact for 2022 is between BRL 1.5-2 billion, with an impact on results between BRL 0.9-1 billion.

In relation to tax credits, the retailer managed, in six months, to monetize R$ 837 million of the R$ 1.83 billion forecast for the year. The company expects to monetize R$ 998 million between July and December.

