Video compares remake with PS4 port

NaughtyDog continues to invest in the release of content from The Last of Us Part I. In the latest video released by the studio, a new comparison between the PS4 version and the remake prepared for the PS5, which will be released on September 2, was shared by the studio.

The trailer shows one of the initial moments of the game, when Joel, Tommy and Sarah (daughter of the protagonist) are escaping the city shortly after the beginning of the manifestation of the fungus in humans. Check out below how the images have evolved with the new technologies:

Over the past few weeks, several discussions around the quality of The Last of Us Part I have been raised, both by the community and by the devs. The gameplay, according to the designers, has been completely renewed, but it doesn’t have all the features of The Last of Us 2 so as not to “break” the game.

In addition, those responsible for the project were not happy to see details appear on the internet before the official announcements. According to them, in addition to the content being in very low quality, this was something “frustrating” for the team.

In addition to the PS5 version, The Last of Us Part I will also be released for PC. According to designers, the game will come to computers shortly after debuting on PS5.

