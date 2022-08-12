VIDEO: ‘Help me, please! No! Help! ‘, she pleaded with her influencer; Vanderlei Bambam was arrested in the act for assaulting his girlfriend | Rio de Janeiro

Civil Police investigations indicate that the model and digital influencer Amanda Souza was prohibited from leaving the house since Wednesday (10) by security guard Uanderglei da Conceição, known as Vanderlei BamBam , who was arrested in the act by agents of the 30°DP (Marechal Hermes). Amanda even asked for help in stories Instagram to escape aggression.

Vanderlei Bambam was arrested for assault and for keeping her in private prison in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio. According to the influencer, he claimed that if she ran away, he would go after her to kill her.

Amanda had her face bruised in the images on the social network.

1 of 3 Model and digital influencer Amanda Souza recorded injured video and posted it on Instagram stories — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Model and digital influencer Amanda Souza recorded an injured video and posted it on Instagram stories — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“Oh! My mouth bleeding. My mouth is bleeding here, oh,” Amanda said, showing the wound.

After that the video was interrupted by Vanderlei. In another passage, he points his cell phone at the woman and says he did nothing.

“Crying without me doing anything. Making a fuss here. Again! Making a scandal”, said Vanderlei BamBam.

In the middle of the video, Amanda states that she wants to leave the place.

“I just want to leave. I just want to leave,” said the influencer.

2 of 3 Vanderlei Bambam — Photo: Reproduction Vanderlei BamBam — Photo: Reproduction

At another time, with her face bleeding, she asks for help from her followers.

“Help me please! No! Help!” Amanda said.

In the video, it is also possible to hear the voice of the security guard.

“Stop it, Amanda! Do you want to continue? Do you want to continue? Will it stop or won’t it stop? Either you stop or it’s over”, said Vanderlei BamBam.

Vanderlei Bambam has tickets in 2017 and 2021 also for assaulting girlfriends. Last year, he was in the news after influencer Lays Peace, BamBam’s ex-girlfriend, went to the police to file a complaint for assault. At the time, the subject was on Twitter’s trending topics.

3 of 3 Amanda Souza asked for help through her Instagram profile — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Amanda Souza asked for help through her Instagram profile — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo