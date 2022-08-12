Video shows moment when man dragged – National

The body was still on fire when the police were called.

(photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Security cameras of a building near block 302 south, in Brasília, where a charred man was found this Thursday morning (8/11), captured the moment in which the victim was dragged and burned by the aggressor. According to reports, it is common for homeless people to frequent the region.

In the video to which the Brazilian Mail had access, at 00:30, three people talk in a circle. The group leaves, but, around 3 am, one of them returns, observes the place, leaves, and returns to drag the victim’s body. In the place where the action takes place, it is possible to notice a stain of blood.

After releasing the victim, the attacker sets fire and, some time later, returns to add more fire.

The case investigated by the 1st Police Station (Asa Sul). In the morning, the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) carried out an investigation in the area.

dangerousness

To Mail, a 36-year-old resident of block 302 south highlights the dangerousness of the region. “Gradually, we made renovations to the building, we are part of a vigilante group of some traders and we managed to control the sleeping of drug users, we managed to get them out of the back of 302. there are no more, they stop by here, from time to time, but rarely”, he highlights.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel