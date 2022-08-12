Video shows plane landing just meters from tourists’ heads: ‘Absolutely insane!’ – News

Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport on the Greek island of Skiathos is known for its crazy landings. Planes pass a few meters above the ground, and the spectacle attracts hundreds of tourists and aviation aficionados, who film the arrival of the aircraft.

Despite this history, a recent landing by the Hungarian airline Wizz Air drew attention as it appeared lower than normal by airport standards.

In a video, it is possible to see that the proximity of the plane knocked over a girl and sent the hat of a woman accompanying the landing flying. Some of the spectators instinctively ducked at the too-close arrival of the aircraft, an A321neo.





The Great Flyer channel, famous for analyzing flights and aviation trivia, claimed that this may have been “the lowest landing ever” at the famous airport. The recording was published on the last day 5.





The record shows the moment from several angles and makes it clear that the channel members remained calm during the arrival of the aircraft.

The channel’s administrators recalled a 2013 landing of an Air Italy Boeing 737-8BK — the title of the video jokingly said that the jet was commanded by a “crazy pilot”.





Some even suggested in the comments that the pilot of the Wizz Air flight landed so close to the ground on purpose in order to show off to the crowd filming the plane’s arrival. But enthusiasts dismissed the possibility, at least at first, and explained that landing on the island is not easy.

“With high temperature and very short runway, you need to land low to maximize the runway available for the stop,” said one. Others wrote that the winds were quite strong in the region.





“That was absolutely insane! Wonderful capture work, incredible work!”, said another person, who did not hide his admiration when seeing the images.

The runway at Skiathos Airport is 1,628 m and is considered too short. To give you an idea, the longest runway at Guarulhos airport is 3,700 m. The main runway of Congonhas airport, known for having a difficult landing, has 1,940 m.



