Violeta is horrified by mysterious death in Beyond the Illusion: “The police were called”

Beyond the Illusion enters its second and final phase. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

In scenes that will air from next week on Beyond the Illusion, Matias (Antonio Calloni) will fake his own death to avoid being sent to the asylum. “Violet lady! Violet lady! Dona Eulália just told me that she saw the doctor early this morning going to the lake. He was dressed as a judge!”, Fátima (Patrícia Pinho) will say, leaving the weaving owner without a floor.

“The police have already been called to conduct the search. According to the delegate, if Matias does not appear within 120 days, the family can request a declaration of presumed death. And then… Then it’s moving on with our life”, Eugênio (Marcello Farias) will say watching Violeta (Malu Galli) suffer the ‘death’ of her executioner husband. It is worth noting that Matias did not drown.

Matias (Antonio Calloni) in Beyond the Illusion

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

