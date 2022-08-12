Volleyball player reveals affair with Rodrigo Mussi on the night of the accident: ‘I threw up nervous’ – Entertainment

Volleyball player Key Alves participated in the podcast podDelas last Wednesday (10) and revealed that he had an affair with Rodrigo Mussi on the night of the serious car accident that left the digital influencer in a coma and took place in March of this year.

Key said Rodrigo arrived at her house at 2 am and the time they spent together was incredible. She also commented that she had just ended a relationship and didn’t want anything serious with anyone. However, she revealed that Rodrigo was already talking about a possible relationship.

“We were lying down to sleep, he got up at 3:30 in the morning and said: ‘I have to go. You could be losing the love of your life’, closed the door and left”, recalled the player.

She said she found out about the accident while having dinner with influencer Leo Picon: “Suddenly, they’re like, ‘Did you see what happened to Rodrigo?’ I got stuck on that table. I couldn’t believe it.”

“I went to the bathroom and threw up so much nervously! I felt really bad, really bad. I didn’t want anyone to know [do envolvimento com Rodrigo], I never wanted to hang out with known guys and get out in the media. He always did everything very secretly,” he added.



