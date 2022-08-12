Water is not all the same: know the types and which is healthier

In general, if keep hydrated brings a number of health benefits. After all, water is behind the most basic to the most complex processes in our body, such as more energy and better brain function. But did you know that not all water is the same? Depending on what kind you’re used to drinking, you might even be missing out on essential nutrients.

We have separated some of the main “waters” available. Check it out!

Tap water

Tap water. (Source: Gettyimages)

Tap water is loaded with various purifying agents, such as chlorine and ozone, to kill viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. This purification process makes the water drinkable, however, it does not make it more rich in nutrients. In fact, the opposite can happen, that is, neutralize some of them.

Even if tap water is treated, it is important to know where it comes from. If your purification is not done correctly, you can be contaminated and have stomach pain, fever, diarrhea and vomiting.

Spring water or glacier

Spring water. (Source: Gettyimages)

Theoretically, glacier and spring waters tend to be very clean. In addition, they tend to have many of the nutrients found in popular mineral water. Today, it is even possible to find this tested and bottled option in supermarkets.

If you are in nature, remember that spring water is raw water and, depending on the place, it can contain contaminants.

Mineral water

Mineral water. (Source: Gettyimages)

Mineral water is rich in several types of minerals that are good for our health, such as calcium and magnesium. In fact, many of these minerals the human body cannot produce on its own. But we can also get them through healthy eating.

About the benefits, mineral water is worth it. The problem is that it is much more expensive to consume it compared to tap water.

Sparkling water

Sparkling water. (Source: Gettyimages)

Sparkling water has its fans out there and it doesn’t differ much from tap water except for its special feature. To become carbonated, the liquid is infused with carbon dioxide to give it that soda-like feel. It is possible to find up to flavored optionswhich may be interesting for people who are trying to cut down on their soda consumption.

However, it is good to keep in mind that many brands put artificial sweeteners in the product to make it more palatable.

Distilled water

Distilled water. (Source: Gettyimages)

Distilled water can be an alternative to quench thirst in specific situations. For example, if you are in a place where the drinking tap water has been contaminated or there is no other safe source. However, for health it is not so good, since the way it is purified, a process that involves boiling, holding the steam and compressing it again in the form of a liquid, removes the minerals and nutrients from it.

In fact, in some cases it can even be harmful, because as it is not mineralized, minerals are taken from other sources, in this case, the body, especially the teeth.

Alkaline water

Alkaline water. (Source: Gettyimages)

Alkaline water is considered one of the healthiest for consumption. Its pH is between 8 and 9.5, while normal water has a neutral pH of 7. Its properties can help protect the body from free radicals, chronic disease and even inflammation.

However, its excessive consumption can have the opposite effect, as it can lower the body’s pH and even weaken the bones.

Which is healthier?

THE alkaline water and mineral water are among the healthiest types due to nutritional issue and related benefits. But in general terms, drinking clean water should be your number one priority, as even drinking tap water already guarantees many benefits like proper digestion of food, regular heartbeat and the transport of nutrients and oxygen.