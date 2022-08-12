“We connected on the first date”; Paulo André makes an emotional statement to his friend Pedro Scooby

What happens at the BBB does not stay at the BBB. Proof of this is the friendship between former participants of the 2022 edition Paulo André and Pedro Scooby, who remains outside the most guarded house in Brazil. And to celebrate this relationship of trust, the Olympic medalist made an emotional post for the Sufi to congratulate his 34th birthday on Wednesday (10). Tribute came a day later (in this amount, 11).

PA, as he came to be affectionately called during the reality show, shared on his official Instagram account an album with video and photos of moments of the two together in the house: “This letter is not just in celebration of your birthday, because it has even passed. hahahaha. But it is also a letter for you to register in your heart some words that represent our friendship, and everything, or almost everything you mean to me”, began the athlete.

The declaration of friendship followed with PA talking about the strong connection between the two since the beginning of BBB: “We connected on our first date, fact! But I never imagined that I would have such a true and sincere friendship in such a short time with someone. It even seems that we were born from the same placenta”, said Paulo André, who described Scooby as a human being with a big heart.

“Although it is impossible to summarize you, I always make a point of emphasizing the human being you are and the giant heart you have. Yesterday at his birthday party was concrete proof of that. A historic day for the place where you grew up. People were crying, I believe, with emotion for everything you were providing for them, this is priceless”, said PA in honor of his friend.